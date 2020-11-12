Scripps taps Merri Hanson as VP and GM of KIVI in Boise, Idaho

CINCINNATI, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has promoted Merri Hanson to vice president and general manager of KIVI, its ABC affiliate in Boise, Idaho. Her role is effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Hanson has over 25 years of sales and broadcast experience and most recently served as station manager at KIVI. She joined the station in 2016 as a local sales manager.

"We look forward to Merri stepping into this new leadership role as she enters the next chapter in her Scripps career," said Local Media President Brian Lawlor. "Her decades of experience from journalist to business executive make her a great fit to lead KIVI as it serves the Boise community."

Prior to joining Scripps, Hanson held roles including vice president of business development with Stevenson Advertising in Seattle, regional marketing executive with Tegna, anchor and producer with KTRV in Nampa, Idaho, and general manager for KSVT in Hailey, Idaho.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead the phenomenal group of people at Idaho News 6," said Hanson. "During a time when our community has been challenged due to the pandemic, I am proud of how our people have come together, worked tirelessly to keep the public informed, created opportunities for businesses and helped organizations who work with the most vulnerable in our community. Our culture is as strong as ever, and I look forward to the things we will accomplish together."

Hanson holds a bachelor of arts degree in psychology with an emphasis in business management from Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington.

She replaces Ken Ritchie, who is retiring from his role as vice president and general manager at the end of this year after a combined KIVI tenure of 40 years. During his KIVI career, Ritchie served in roles including account manager, local sales manager and director of sales before being named general manager in 2014.

