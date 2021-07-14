Scripps wins Service to America Award from the National Association of Broadcasters

CINCINNATI, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Leadership Foundation has awarded The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) a 2021 Service to America Award, which honors outstanding community service by local broadcasters.

Scripps was recognized with the Service to Community Award for Television – Ownership for "The Rebound," a companywide initiative that provided audiences with important information, tools and resources as the country adjusted to life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Across Scripps' local TV stations and national brands, "The Rebound" produced stories and tools related to the country's road to recovery in four areas: Getting Back to Work; Doing What's Right; Managing The Pressure; and Making Ends Meet.

Scripps' local TV stations assembled dedicated teams of journalists to report on these topic areas and answer questions for their audiences – from which local businesses are hiring to how to apply for unemployment and health insurance. Each station website hosts a page dedicated to "The Rebound," where audiences can find the latest stories and quick access to tools and resources. Highlights can be found at scripps.com/rebound.

"We're incredibly proud of the tenacity and dedication of our local teams across the country as they worked to keep their communities informed during a time of great uncertainty," said Sean McLaughlin, Scripps vice president of news, Local Media. "'The Rebound' continues to connect people with the information and resources they need as we work through the COVID-19 pandemic together."

"America's local radio and television broadcasters demonstrated unparalleled devotion to helping families and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic," said NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke. "We are pleased to honor the winners and celebrate broadcasters nationwide for their commitment to public service."

Winners were announced during the Celebration of Service to America Awards program, which aired on hundreds of television stations nationwide.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff, Court TV Mystery, Defy TV and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

Related Links

http://www.scripps.com

