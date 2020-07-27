Scripta Insights Co-founder & Chief Medical Officer Paul S. Bradley, MD, at Forefront of Medical Advancement, Doses First Patient in Moderna’s U.S. Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial

In addition to Dr. Bradley's patients in Savannah, Ga., the vaccine will be trialed by participants at nearly 100 clinical research sites across the country. The study, called the COVE (Coronavirus Efficacy) study , is a collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

"I'm overwhelmingly impressed by the speed at which Moderna was able to develop a coronavirus trial vaccine. We administered the first dosage to a participant this morning with great hope that this clinical trial will bring us closer to an approved preventative treatment for COVID-19," said Paul Bradley, MD, Principal Investigator at Meridian Clinical Research and Chief Medical Officer, Scripta Insights. "Our team will be working tirelessly to ensure a thorough Phase 3 clinical trial in the coming weeks."

Dr. Bradley serves as Principal Investigator at the Meridian Clinical Research site in Savannah, Ga. Meridian partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to research new drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics that could improve human health and wellbeing.

Dr. Bradley is also leading the fight on prescription drug pricing as Chief Medical Officer of Scripta Insights, a healthcare IT and data analytics company he co-founded. Scripta was born out of Dr. Bradley's frustration with the difficulties of getting his patients their medications, and seeing a lack of adherence when patients could not afford them. As he discovered that physicians like himself were blind to the real costs of drugs, he pulled together more than 50 practicing physicians to find a solution for overspending on prescriptions to get patients The Right Meds at The Best Price.

Scripta continues to be a doctor-led organization with Dr. Bradley at the helm of the company's P&T Committee of doctors and pharmacists, which has mapped every drug on the market to every possible way to save in the company's proprietary Drug Savings Database. Scripta now offers pharmacy-saving solutions and insights to self-insured employers, consultants, TPAs, health plans and members. The company's proprietary Script.AI technology enables three key advances in pharmacy benefit cost containment: PBM optimization, data-driven plan design and member savings. Scripta has saved self-insured employers and their members millions of dollars on prescription drugs.

"We are so proud of the work Dr. Bradley does for us every day, relentlessly innovating strategies for lowering the cost of prescription drugs for self-insured employers and their members," said Eric Levin, CEO of Scripta Insights. "To see Dr. Bradley in this critical role of principal researcher for this historic Phase 3 trial only reinforces how fortunate we are to have him as part of team Scripta."

Dr. Bradley is a board-certified Internist and preeminent researcher. He has been practicing internal medicine at BCG Medical Group in Savannah for more than 29 years. Dr. Bradley is a frequent guest lecturer and author of numerous articles, as published in the nation's premier medical journals. He is a member of the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, the Georgia Medical Society, and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is a graduate of Tulane University and the Emory School of Medicine.

About Scripta Insights

Scripta Insights, a company founded by doctors, is using technology to create transparency, disrupt and improve the $300B self-funded pharmacy benefits marketplace.

Scripta is a cloud-based healthcare IT solution that delivers immediate, real savings on pharmacy benefit costs for self-insured employers, payers and their members. It empowers companies to take control of their pharmacy spend, while helping members get the medicine they need at the best possible price.

Scripta's proprietary software, Script.AI, was developed over a decade and is designed to analyze millions of pharmacy transactions in mere seconds to yield actionable insights. It uses data analytics, AI and expert insights from its P&T Committee to recognize savings opportunities that, until now, have been impossible to identify.

Scripta has saved employers and members millions of dollars on prescriptions.

For more information about Scripta, visit www.scriptainsights.com .

