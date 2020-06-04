ScriptDrop Releases Industry Status Report on Prescription Delivery Solutions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ScriptDrop Inc. releases "Bringing Healthcare Home: The Current State of Prescription Delivery," their 2020 report on the state of the ever-expanding prescription delivery industry. It can be accessed here: https://report.scriptdrop.co/

This unique resource, based on internal research and external sources, is the first to categorize prescription delivery solutions and clearly differentiate between currently available services by comparing their capabilities.

"Bringing Healthcare Home" is timely, as the need – and demand – for prescription delivery has never been greater. When stay-at-home orders went into effect across the country, Americans began searching for safe ways to get their medications. Articles about prescription delivery proliferated, but they tended to leave out details that would help patients or pharmacies select the solution best for their situation.

This report objectively distinguishes between the major players in the delivery landscape. The report also uncovers information that can be difficult for patients to find on a company's website, such as:

Service levels: same-day delivery, standard shipping, or both

Cost for different service levels

Availability: nationwide or limited to a specific area

Restrictions on temperature-sensitive or Schedule II medications

"Our company mission is to help one billion patients get the prescriptions they need," ScriptDrop President Amanda Epp said. "Educating patients and the healthcare industry about prescription delivery through this report is just another way we're pursuing that goal."

The report is free to read and will be accompanied by a free-to-download PDF version in the coming weeks. The company intends to update the report periodically throughout the year to keep the content up to date.

About ScriptDrop

ScriptDrop's team of healthcare experts has revolutionized prescription delivery by seamlessly connecting pharmacies and patients to a network of trained, professional couriers & delivery drivers through their proprietary technology. Established in 2017, ScriptDrop partners with pharmacies, health systems and couriers to ensure patients get their needed medication as safely and efficiently as possible. With delivery options across all 50 states, ScriptDrop is the first medication delivery that provides two avenues for patients to get their prescriptions, including a pharmacy-initiated and patient-initiated solution, which covers all bases when working to reduce abandonment and improve outcomes. ScriptDrop is based in Columbus, Ohio, with a mission to help one billion patients, one prescription at a time.

Media Contact:

Jessi Behrendsen

ScriptDrop

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE ScriptDrop

Related Links

https://scriptdrop.co/

