SCRIPTS Asia Marks Three Year Anniversary: Announces Coverage of 2,000 Asia Equities and Rapidly Growing Global Client Base

SCRIPTS Asia will offer coverage of more than 2,000 Asia Pacific equities this quarter, including extensive data on China A-Shares. Key Japan, China, and emerging market benchmark coverage will exceed 80% by market capitalization, providing clients full event transcripts on the region's most liquid equities, in addition to the company's premier coverage of mid and small cap names in Asia.

The company has also expanded its content offering for ESG-related data, providing expanded coverage of ESG specific events and enhanced mapping of ESG references by company management.

"We are pleased to mark our three year anniversary with a significant coverage milestone and strong client growth. Our employees have worked tirelessly since launching SCRIPTS Asia to build our offering into the industry-leading platform for Asia access," said Erik Abbott, founder and CEO of SCRIPTS Asia. "We are delighted to see our product being adopted by institutional investors worldwide."

The company's global client base continues to expand rapidly as SCRIPTS Asia content is now offered through channel partners such as S&P Global, FactSet, Refinitiv, QUICK, Nikkei Telecom, Aiera, and Smartkarma, among a growing list of distribution options. The company's direct platform, the SA Client Portal, also achieved record usage levels in the past quarter.

SCRIPTS Asia is the only information provider to collect event data through direct relationships with listed companies in Asia, and through superior local language sourcing abilities. The company's service offers event audio, Flash Q&A, transcripts, translations, and event metadata, available through both feed and desktop platforms.

Founded in 2018, SCRIPTS Asia is the leading source of event coverage in Asia Pacific for institutional investors worldwide with offices in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

