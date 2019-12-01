ScriptSender Partners with EvoHealth for Stronger Physician Collaboration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ScriptSender, LLC, a leader in enabling secure, one-click communication between healthcare providers, today announced a partnership with EvoHealth, which creates innovative IT solutions for the radiology industry.

ScriptSender enables secure, instant communication with referring providers. Any document, from any application and from any medical group, can be sent to the imaging center with a single click. Imaging centers can also send any document directly into the referrer's system. Practices can bypass the complexities and expense of complicated integrations—and eliminate the inefficiency of faxing.

EvoHealth delivers a solution suite that can optimize any workflow; it includes RIS, Mammo, Cardio, Ortho, Billing, and other modules. The partnership with ScriptSender is a value-add for EvoHealth customers, who now gain fully automated orders, reports, and Clinical Decision Support. The headaches around HL7 integrations, particularly scaling and maintaining the technology, can be a thing of the past.

Katie Eckhardt, Marketing Director of EvoHealth, said, "Whether it's lost print-outs, blurry faxes, or image sharing on outdated CDs, physicians have pain points when it comes to collaboration. These headaches become normalized as everyone gets used to inefficiency, so imaging providers may not realize where the marketability can be. ScriptSender and EvoHealth are making it easy for referring physicians to work with imaging providers. Referrers want to work with the radiology practice that is bringing greater productivity to the equation."

"EvoHealth and ScriptSender represent a partnership that delivers true interoperability between radiology groups and their referring physicians," said Jim Burchfield, ScriptSender's Senior VP of Sales and Business Development. "By automating the traditional and very manual administrative workflows of radiology, the EvoHealth and ScriptSender technologies overcome the boundaries that exist today in expensive HL7 integration costs and inefficient faxing. Leveraging technology in this manner reduces cost, increases efficiency, and improves patient care."

Customers using EvoHealth's RIS solution will have the option to add ScriptSender's one-click integration technology to streamline communication with referrers.

About EvoHealth

EvoHealth, an innovator in Healthcare IT software, offers a software solution including VNA, RIS, Billing, EHR, and Telemedicine. EvoHealth's cloud-based Fuse platform not only contains a robust radiology workflow and viewing suite, but also manages marketing campaigns, includes patient appointment reminders, and custom-brands the portals for your business. EvoHealth HCIT products bring value through tightly integrated features into nearly any workflow. For more information, visit www.evohit.com.

About ScriptSender

ScriptSender enables secure, one-click communication between healthcare providers. Integration is made easy—without the complexities and costs associated with new interfaces, site-to-site VPN issues, and lost faxes. With a portfolio that includes its flagship product, ScriptSender, plus Web Orders, ReportSender, Image Viewer, and other solutions, ScriptSender aims to enhance relationships among healthcare providers of every size. Our solutions are the result of years of executive leadership in healthcare along with hands-on technology expertise. For more information, visit www.scriptsender.com.

