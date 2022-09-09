Scrum Alliance Selects New Chief Executive Officer

Tristan Boutros joins the largest certifying body in the agile community as the CEO and will lead the mission to equip and inspire changemakers to drive transformation that builds stronger, more resilient businesses and teams.

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Alliance®, one of the largest professional membership organizations in the agile community with more than 1,200,000 certificants, today announced the selection of Tristan Boutros as Chief Executive Officer. He will join the organization on September 12, 2022.

Scrum Alliance's Chief Executive Officer Tristan Boutros

Boutros has decades of experience in driving change and growth, most recently as the Chief Technology Officer for the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. He previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of Digital Product at the New York Times and the Senior Vice President of Technology & Business Process at Warner Music Group, among other leadership positions.

Boutros is a champion of innovation and a passionate change agent with expertise in leading digital transformation, impacting cultures positively, and revolutionizing customer experiences. At ASCAP, he overhauled and migrated decades-old infrastructure to a multi-cloud footprint and helped bring agile at scale to the entire organization, driving better collaboration and increased revenue for the membership association. At the New York Times, Boutros helped to accelerate delivery and increase subscription growth by directing their scaled agile transformation across Digital. These experiences and others make up the decades of experience Boutros has in building stronger organizations.

Boutros has long been an advocate for organizational transformation and connected with the mission of Scrum Alliance many years ago. He holds multiple Scrum Alliance certifications, including Certified Agile Leadership and Certified Scrum Professional. He credits the Scrum Alliance community and certification process with equipping him with the tools to catalyze change early in his career.

"Scrum Alliance is one of those rare companies to have truly revolutionized the world of work by equipping and inspiring the changemaker in everyone, and I couldn't be more honored to have been chosen to lead the organization," Boutros said. "I'm excited to partner with our coaches and trainers across the globe as well as the broader Scrum Alliance community as we empower people everywhere to drive transformative change in their organizations."

Boutros was part of the leadership team that developed and implemented a new diversity and inclusion program at the New York Times, which received the Anita Borg Award for the program's success in increasing gender diversity. He is also the award-winning author of two books, including "The Process Improvement Handbook: A Blueprint for Managing Change and Increasing Organizational Performance." He received a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors Business Administration) from the University of Windsor and served as an adjunct professor of Computer Science at Columbia University in New York City.

"We are excited to have Tristan join Scrum Alliance as its leader, and we know we have found the best candidate after a thorough and rigorous search," said Chairman of the Board Michael Meissner. "His collaborative leadership style, experience as an innovative leader, and his history of effective digital transformations make him a great match for leading Scrum Alliance in our mission to advance real-world agility."

About Scrum Alliance®

Founded in 2001, Scrum Alliance® is the largest, most established and influential professional membership organization in the agile community. Scrum Alliance® is a nonprofit association with more than 1,200,000 members worldwide. Its mission is to advance real-world agility that goes far beyond a test or badge by equipping and inspiring the changemaker in everyone. We envision a world where an agile way of working is so universal, it's simply called working. For more information, please visit www.scrumalliance.org

Connect with us on social media at:

https://twitter.com/ScrumAlliance

https://www.facebook.com/scrumalliance

https://www.linkedin.com/company/scrum-alliance

https://www.youtube.com/user/scrumalliance

Contact:

Renee Mzyk

720-643-2197

www.scrumalliance.org

SOURCE Scrum Alliance Inc.