Scrum Coach Training Expert, Zen Ex Machina, Breaks Down the Reasons Why You Should Become an Agile Coach

SYDNEY, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More and more companies are embracing the benefits of Agile framework to improve efficacy and efficiency across teams and organisations. Leaders can help bring this to scale by becoming Agile coaches, helping teams navigate challenges, find solutions, and develop product more efficiently.

Scrum coach training experts, Zen Ex Machina, breaks down four reasons why you should become an agile coach.

To Align Strategy and Development. Agile coaching better helps you prioritize and track work according to value and priority. You can assist your teams by reallocating resources and shifting backlog items to align strategy and development to deliver the most value through a unified approach.

To Scale Agile Successfully. Once the Agile framework is adopted on a team level, Agile coaches can foster acceptance and adoption through scaling it to a program level. Coaching is essential for coordinating multiple teams – use Agile framework as a starting point and leverage specific experience to tailor to unique needs.

To Deliver High-Value Outcomes. As an Agile coach, you can take the initiative to train team members on their roles and responsibilities that will help produce high-value products in short increments. Your team members will become set in their roles and perform accordingly, increasing efficiency with each Sprint.

To Adapt to Change More Efficiently. Fiercely competitive markets and fast-paced industries require leaders to adapt to change and make informed decisions, quickly. Agile coaches can help other team leaders learn visibility and predictability skills to make data-driven decisions in the face of change. This ensures that business initiatives stay within the given strategy and that products are still being delivered, regardless of challenges faced along the way.

Agile coaches help others succeed by mentoring them through real work, supporting teams at critical moments. Becoming an Agile coach can help you navigate teams through any challenges while remaining efficient and productive.

