Scrum Coach Training Leaders, Zen Ex Machina, Defines Four Characteristics That Make a Good Scrum Master

CANBERRA, Australia, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Masters have one of the most important roles. A Scrum Master's main priority is making sure their team is easily able to adopt and use Scrum productively in the workplace. The overall goal of Scrum is to increase the team's quality and efficiency of work produced. The Scrum Master, therefore, exists to ensure that the team is successful in doing so by doing good Scrum.

However, not all Scrum Masters are created equally. Scrum Coach Training Leaders, Zen Ex Machina, Define Four Characteristics that Make A Good Scrum Master.

They are Supportive of Their Team. The goal of the Scrum Master is to promote continuous learning and enable continuous improvement within the team. The Scrum Master support people to execute Sprints and adapt to changes as the team learns more about how to achieve their goals Sprint to Sprint. This entails helping the team to maintain focus in the event of stakeholder demands, supporting collaboration, encouraging transparency and openness about risks, issues and impediments, and ultimately, creating an environment of empiricism.

They Help Promote and Develop an Agile Mindset. A Scrum Master should encourage and support the whole team to embrace and enact Scrum's values – courage, commitment to one another to achieve the team's goals, focus and openness.

They Support the Product Owner. It's the Scrum Master's responsibility to help the Product Owner find methods to more efficiently manage their Product Backlog. This supports the Product Owner to optimise the value of the work delivered by Development Team.

They Never Say "Failure." Sometimes, teams consider their Sprint a failure if they don't deliver everything they planned. However, that is not a failure in the eyes of a good Scrum Master. Good Scrum Masters know that the ability to inspect and adapt in itself is a measure of success. Just because a Sprint was not executed according to the original plan does not mean that a failure occurred. Delivery against a plan is one thing, but adaptive planning so that the team's goals are achieved is of much greater value.

About Zen Ex Machina:

Zen Ex Machina is a leading global agile transformation company in Canberra, Australia. Our entire purpose is to help executives transform the way their entire organisation operates, so they become more productive, and more responsive to changing market, customer and stakeholder needs though smarter ways of working. Combining unmatched practical agile experience that spans almost two decades, Zen Ex Machina's consultants work as catalysts to the cultural change that agile demands, combining executive mentoring, change leadership, and agile coaching and training, to embed helps teams, complex programs, and whole organisations, to nimbly adjust to and take advantage of emerging opportunities.

SOURCE Zen Ex Machina