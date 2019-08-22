Scrum Master Training Company, Zen Ex Machina, Discusses the Benefits of Using Agile Frameworks for Product Development

CANBERRA, Australia, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many benefits to using agile frameworks and methods in product development, one of the most important being maximising your team's efficiency. Using agile frameworks allows your team to work as a unit while using problem solving techniques to tackle projects and ultimately ensuring that it reaches its full potential. Agile frameworks are for accomplishing important work in an efficient, timely manner, something that it is absolutely crucial in today's business world. Here, Scrum Master training company, Zen Ex Machina, discusses the benefits of using agile frameworks.

Maximise Team efficiency. Agile teams are known to be highly efficient units that get important work done fast. Agile supports a collaborative culture and encourages teams to work together to meet, and exceed, expectations during product development lifecycles.

Allow for scalability. Using agile framework allows you to scale up when you need more teams to deliver larger scale products. In this way, teams develop t-shaped skills – deep experience with the ability to stretch and adapt to deliver any kind of work for any kind of product development effort in your roadmap. When scaling, minimise the overhead of management rather than adding more.

Utilising resources to their full potential. Agile frameworks encourage teams to use all of their resources to their full potential, whether it be software or staff. Each team member is incredibly valuable and has a different skill set to bring to the table. Promoting and encouraging the self-organisation that underpins agile ways of working will allow each of them to thrive doing what they are best at, ultimately adding to the success of your product development effort.

Team adaptability. Not only are agile teams trained to be effective but adaptive as well. Whatever obstacle arises, agile teams are able to adapt and surpass it in a timely manner. Adaptability to change is a cornerstone of agile management and is one of the key advantages of using agile frameworks in product development.

About Zen Ex Machina:

Zen Ex Machina Agile Scrum Master training company's mission is to improve the quality of people's working lives – from executives and their managers through to teams – through contemporary ways of working. Our entire purpose is to help executives transform the way their entire organisation operates, so they become more productive, and more responsive to changing market, customer and stakeholder needs through smarter ways of working. Combining unmatched practical agile experience that spans almost two decades, Zen Ex Machina's consultants work as catalysts to the cultural change that agile demands, combining executive mentoring, change leadership, and agile coaching and training, to embed helps teams, complex programs, and whole organisations, to nimbly adjust to and take advantage of emerging opportunities.

