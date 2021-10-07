SCS Engineers Announces Specialized Brownfields Redevelopment Team Targeting CA DTSC Grant-Funded Remediation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCS Engineers today announced the formation of a dedicated team of specialists to help clients secure newly available state grants for the remediation of brownfields and assist with environmental investigations and cleanup of the sites for development.

The Equitable Community Revitalization Grants (ECRG), through the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC), are intended to fund redevelopment and eligible projects in disadvantaged and vulnerable communities and promote affordable housing, community uses, revitalization, and equitable recycling of land.

"In the midst of a housing crisis, communities and affordable housing developers have a historic opportunity to obtain funding for the cleanup of some of the approximately 200,000 brownfields in the state that could be put back to their highest and best use," said Dan Johnson, SCS Engineers vice president, and National Expert for Brownfields Redevelopment.

Under the ECRG, the DTSC allocates approximately $500,000,000 for grants to municipalities, government agencies, tribes, non-profits, and affordable housing ventures. The funding spans use over four years. The DTSC is considering grants through the spring of 2022 in the first phase.

SCS has decades of experience with brownfield assessment, analysis in numerous USEPA Region 9 communities. Recent successes in helping clients obtain funding for the cleanup of contaminated properties prompted the creation of the SCS Brownfield Redevelopment Team.

In addition to Johnson, the cross-disciplinary, statewide SCS team will include Keith Etchells, certified geologist, and hydrogeologist based in San Diego; Jim Ritchie, SCS Vice President, based in the Bay Area, with three decades of experience in site restoration; Ashley Hutchens, Vice President and Environmental Services director, based in Long Beach; Alissa Barrow, Project Manager and Professional Engineer, based in San Diego; and Dana Justice, marketing specialist working with the San Diego office.

"These projects can be complex. Forming a specialized team to assist through the whole process -- from site assessment to funding, cleanup, and through construction -- will give our clients a streamlined approach and create efficiencies that can give them a significant competitive advantage," said Ritchie.

SCS Engineers' environmental solutions and technology directly result from our experience and dedication to industries responsible for safeguarding the environment as they deliver services and products. For information about SCS, visit the SCS Engineers website. For information about our Brownfields Teams in your EPA region, contact [email protected].

