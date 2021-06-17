SCS Swiderski Launches S.C. Swiderski Homes

MOSINEE, Wis., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S.C. Swiderski, LLC is pleased to announce the launch of S.C. Swiderski Homes, a new division that designs and builds residential homes throughout Wisconsin. S.C. Swiderski, LLC is a regional leader in real estate development and has over a half billion dollars of residential projects in development.

S.C. Swiderski Homes will capitalize on the company's 29 years of experience in providing quality housing. The first single-family homes will be started in fall 2021 in the Lallapalooza Estates subdivision in Black River Falls. The company purchased additional land in Madison, Eau Claire, Whiting and Rice Lake for S.C. Swiderski Homes and is under contract to purchase land in numerous other locations. The company will design and build single-family, twin homes and townhomes.

"Many communities are facing a shortage of housing. In addition to supplying quality rental housing, we will now be able to offer new homes for those seeking to own," explained Director of Business Development Jacqui McElroy. She continued, "Building homes is a natural evolution for the company; we will be able to leverage our design, development and construction capabilities and experienced teams." The company is utilizing its in-house design team for the building plans and has engaged S.C. Swiderski Construction, LLC as exclusive builder of its homes. SCS Real Estate will handle the real estate transactions for S.C. Swiderski Homes.

Clients of S.C. Swiderski Homes will be guided through the home building process by a Home Concierge, Shayne Fellenz. Shayne states, "I am excited to assist in launching this great opportunity! Our team has been working diligently to create a variety of home designs that will welcome clients at different price points. Not only are we focusing on maintaining a modest cost to build, but we are also striving to offer our clients a simple, stress-free pathway into their new homes." Beginning in 2022, S.C. Swiderski Homes will expand to allow clients to easily choose from an array of interior and exterior design packages to help them create their perfect home.

About S.C. Swiderski, LLC: S.C. Swiderski, LLC is a regional leader in providing quality housing with professional service. As a fully integrated company, all areas of the business work together to deliver the SCS Difference. The company designs, plans, constructs, owns, and manages its real estate portfolio. The company attributes its success to their ability to listen to clients, focus on continuous improvement, develop their team, and operate with integrity. S.C. Swiderski has housing locations throughout the State of Wisconsin and continues to expand by investing in its people, processes and properties. S.C. Swiderski demonstrates innovation, quality and pride that one can expect from a Made in Wisconsin certified company. The company embraces its Wisconsin roots and is committed to providing support to the local communities it serves.

