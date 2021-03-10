SCSI Trade Association Announces 2021 Board of Directors as Storage Industry Transitions to 24G SAS Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SCSI Trade Association (STA), a globally recognized authority on Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology used in data storage interconnects, today announced its 2021 Board of Directors. These dynamic leaders in the storage industry are charged with developing strategic marketing programs that support the work of the INCITS T10 Technical Committee and are designed to educate the industry on the value of SAS in the marketplace. Four officers and two directors-at-large have been elected to serve a one-year term.

Cameron T. Brett, director of Enterprise Marketing at KIOXIA America, Inc. was re-elected for a third term as STA president. David Einhorn, Business Development Manager, North America, Amphenol Corp., joins the board as Treasurer. All other 2021 board members remain in the same position they held in the 2020 roster.

"We welcome the leadership of this seasoned group of storage veterans as the industry transitions from 12Gb/s to 24G SAS, continuing to keep up with the ever-increasing demands of the enterprise data center by doubling the effective bandwidth while offering more robust data reliability and connectivity," said Brett. "The 24G SAS ecosystem is now fully developed. After SAS plugfest completion and OEM customer validation, 24G SAS solutions will become available in the marketplace for customer deployment."

The STA's executive officers and board of directors for the 2021 term are:

Officers:

President: Cameron T. Brett , Director of Cloud and Enterprise Marketing at KIOXIA America, Inc.

, Director of Cloud and Enterprise Marketing at KIOXIA America, Inc. Vice President: Jeremiah Tussey , Alliances Manager, Product Marketing, Data Center Solutions, Microchip Technology Inc.

, Alliances Manager, Product Marketing, Data Center Solutions, Microchip Technology Inc. Secretary: Alexandra Haser , Senior Industry Standards Engineer, Molex

, Senior Industry Standards Engineer, Molex Treasurer: David Einhorn , Business Development Manager, North America , Amphenol Corp.

Directors At-Large:

Rick Kutcipal , Market Segment Lead, RAID, Storage Division, Broadcom Inc.

, Market Segment Lead, RAID, Storage Division, Broadcom Inc. Mike Miller , Executive Director, Advanced Development, Seagate Technology PLC

Ex-Officio Member:

David So, SCSI Trade Association, Executive Director

"SAS technology is the long-time and trusted platform for flexible and reliable data storage with a well-established ecosystem," said Jeff Janukowicz, Research Vice President, Solid State Drives and Enabling Technologies, IDC. "24G SAS provides flexibility in hyperscale and enterprise data center management, whether through consolidation, expansion, or combination, by allowing large, mixed topologies with SSDs and/or HDDs. The storage intelligence features of 24G SAS allow for overall better SSD management and utilization."

Amphenol Corporation Microchip Technology Inc. TE Connectivity Ltd. BizLink Technology Inc. Molex, LLC Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. Broadcom Inc. Samsung Semiconductor Inc. Toshiba America Electronic Components Inc. Intel Corporation Seagate Technology PLC

About STA

The SCSI Trade Association (STA) was established in 1996 to provide a focal point for members to communicate the benefits of SCSI to the industry. STA promotes the understanding and use of Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology and influences the evolution of SCSI standards to meet future industry needs. The Association has a ten-member Board of Directors, which oversees the Marketing Communications and Technology Committees and all STA activities. For more information, please visit the STA web site at http://www.scsita.org, send an email to [email protected] or call the STA office at (415) 561-6273.

