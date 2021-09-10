SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2021 Shifts to Virtual Due to COVID-19

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs, today announced SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 will take place as a virtual experience this October due to the health and safety risks to attendees posed by the public health epidemic of COVID-19, the surge in the Delta variant, and curtailment on travel imposed by the US government for international travelers, and by some corporations for employee travel.

Following the phenomenal success of last year's award-winning virtual Expo, now returning as an online experience, SCTE and CableLabs come together for the first time to enable attendees to see the emerging technologies and applications transforming the industry and connect with the experts leading the transformation of connectivity and convergence. The 2021 online program will share the knowledge and ideation to improve consumers' lives and produce outstanding business results.

"Our industry rose to the challenge over the past year and a half to keep the world connected safely throughout the pandemic. We are continuing that pledge now by presenting Cable-Tec Expo as a virtual experience," said Mark Dzuban, SCTE president and CEO. "As a virtual event last year, Cable-Tec Expo had the largest level of engagement we have ever seen and we look forward to that same level of connection, innovation, and education in October."

"It's been proven that whether in-person or online, Cable-Tec Expo truly brings the industry together," said Phil McKinney, CEO of CableLabs. "We are looking forward to connecting safely with the individuals and organizations that genuinely care about our businesses and the industry at large. Our primary mission is to develop learning and technology that will innovate today's broadband technology in a way that benefits all of our members and customers."

Last year's completely virtual event attracted more attendees and workshops than ever before. SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 will deliver a learning and networking experience unparalleled in the cable industry.

"A critical source of technical and business insights, Cable-Tec Expo 2021 virtual experience will serve as the platform to create new opportunities across industries, showcase cutting-edge new technologies and services, and gather invaluable business knowledge and policy expertise," said Kevin Hart, 2021 Program Chair and EVP, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Cox Communications. "I am honored to lead the outstanding team that is creating engaging content and bringing together professionals virtually from within and beyond the industry for learning, networking and decision-making."

More information will be forthcoming, and there is still time to register for the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo virtual experience at expo.scte.org and select the online option.

Please mark your calendars now for Cable-Tec Expo 2022, which will be held in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, September 19-22 and chaired by David N. Watson, president & chief executive officer, Comcast Cable.

About SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

The largest cable industry event in the Americas, SCTE Cable-Tec Expo is known across the industry and beyond as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation and deal making within the broadband telecommunications sector. No other industry event brings together content and service providers, technology and association partners, industry experts and innovators at every level to learn, network and shape the future of connectivity. More information at expo.scte.org.

About SCTE

SCTE is envisioning the future of connectivity, today. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not for profit, member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. SCTE is a subsidiary of CableLabs®. More at www.scte.org.

About CableLabs

As the leading innovation and R&D lab for the cable industry, CableLabs creates global impact through its member companies around the world and its subsidiaries, Kyrio and SCTE. With a state-of-the-art research and innovation facility and collaborative ecosystem with thousands of vendors, CableLabs delivers impactful network technologies for the entire industry. For more information, visit cablelabs.com.

SOURCE Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)

Related Links

https://www.scte.org/

