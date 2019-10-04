Scuf Gaming Proudly Presents its Newest Official Ambassador, the Football Legend Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho rose to fame playing in his homeland thanks to his daring attitude on the pitch: there was no move he wouldn't try, always with a smile. The 'Gaúcho' changed the game thanks to his unlimited creativity and unrivalled ball control, which allowed him to play in the greatest stadiums in the world just as if he was doing so in his backyard. His uplifting attitude encouraged millions of young footballers to try moves that had never been seen before.

Now, Ronaldinho's passion for inspiring the next generations has brought him on a new mission. After creating the eLigaSul, a league that features professional Pro Evolution Soccer teams and hosts competitions across 26 countries, the Brazilian is currently gathering the best rising talent from his homeland to launch his own world-class esports team: R10. Scuf Gaming, who shares Ronaldinho's vision, will proudly support this exceptional initiative by providing the team with the competitive edge they need to succeed: a specially crafted SCUF controller, optimised to the Brazilian's exact specification.

"To perform on the pitch, I relied on the best boots," said Ronaldinho, who, as an elite sportsman himself, perfectly understands how demanding it is to remain at the summit of competition. "In the game, I need a SCUF controller to win," he added.

"Nine years ago, we embarked on a journey to change the way gamers can play by introducing innovative features that allow users to reach their maximum potential," said Duncan Ironmonger, the CEO and founder of SCUF Gaming. "Ronaldinho has been an inspiration to everyone that recognizes greatness, and his skills have impacted football for many generations to come. This partnership with Ronaldinho for his next step into esports is a natural connection to what we both believe in: pushing the limits every day to achieve greater heights."

To celebrate this new partnership, Scuf Gaming will offer all its customers a special 5% promotional discount using the code Ronaldinho. This way, both the Brazilian and Scuf Gaming hope to help all gamers achieve the simple yet tremendously ambitious goal they share: to change the game —forever.

Visit scuf.co/SCUFxRonaldinho to discover the exclusive FIFA-themed SCUF controllers!

About Ronaldinho

Ronaldo de Assís Moreira, better known by his nickname Ronaldinho, is a Brazilian retired international soccer player. Born in Porto Alegre in 1980, Ronaldinho is considered one of the best footballers of all time, having won the FIFA World Player of the Year award twice and the Ballon d'Or once.

The Brazilian superstar spent his peak years playing for Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona and AC Milan, where among other minor silverware he won two La Liga titles, one Serie A, and one Champions League. With his National Team, Ronaldinho also added a Copa América, a Confederations Cup and even a FIFA World Cup to his impressive list of achievements.

Known for his creativity, his technical skills and his mind-blowing moves on the pitch, Ronaldinho also earned the admiration of fans around the world thanks to his fun, lighthearted personality. The Brazilian has been an official Unicef ambassador since 2006 and has featured in a number of covers of the EA Sports' FIFA videogame series.

About Scuf Gaming

Scuf Gaming® is an innovative, cutting-edge technology company based in Atlanta (Georgia, USA) that provides superior accessories and customized gaming controllers for console and PC, designed both for top professionals and for casual gamers. Built to specification, the SCUF controllers offer a number of functional and design features, custom-built to increase hand use and improve gameplay. The Scuf Gaming controller features are covered by 62 granted patents, and another 53 pending, focusing on four key areas of a controller: the back control functions and handles, the trigger control mechanisms, the thumbstick control area and the side-mounted configurable SaxTM button placements.

SOURCE Scuf Gaming