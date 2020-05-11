Scully Royalty Ltd. Announces Filing Of Form 20-F
Scully Royalty Ltd.
May 11, 2020, 17:00 ET
HONG KONG, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scully Royalty Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: SRL) announces that it has issued its annual report (the "Annual Report") on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov.
All Stakeholders are encouraged to:
- read the entire Annual Report, which includes the Company's audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a greater understanding of the Company's business and operations;
- direct any questions regarding the information in the Annual Report to the Company's North American toll free line at 1 (844) 331 3343 or email [email protected] to book a conference call with senior management; and
- shareholders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report, free of charge, by contacting the Company as set forth above.
SOURCE Scully Royalty Ltd.
