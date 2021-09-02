Scylla Launches Scylla Asteria™ Smart Edge Monitoring Solution for Home and Small Business Security

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scylla, the leading real-time physical threat detection solution, has launched Scylla Asteria™, a smart edge device that makes home and small business security more accessible for everyone.

Scylla Asteria™ features a compact, low power consumption edge device that will help customers filter out up to 99% of non-actionable events and enable powerful motion detection for video management systems and cameras that lack this functionality. This will help users see only validated and actionable events, improve situational awareness at their premises, and augment their security infrastructure in a cost-effective way.

"We are now disrupting the private security industry by expanding our product range further to include a smart edge device powered by our enterprise-grade AI algorithms," says Albert Stepanyan, CEO at Scylla.ai. "We are continuously looking for the latest innovations to meet the needs of the private security industry. With the launch of Scylla Asteria™ smart edge monitoring solution we'll allow more customers to enhance their security infrastructure and save costs of deploying an extensive security network for small-scale installations."

Scylla Asteria™ will be a perfect fit for those who have a home or small business camera network and want to focus on actionable events that improve security rather than being distracted by continual feeds. It would be particularly useful for customers whose cameras and VMS do not support motion detection and false alarm filtering, or in cases when network connectivity is intermittent.

Scylla Asteria™ Smart Edge Monitoring Solution will be available in three configurations to support camera networks of different sizes.

About Scylla

Scylla is a real-time physical threat detection solution. We utilize AI and computer vision to detect objects, actions, and behavior anomalies. Our mission is to empower the private security industry with next-gen AI solutions. And with every new product in mind, we strive to make safety more accessible to those who could not afford it otherwise. Scylla AI-powered solutions serve to improve every part of your security infrastructure and range from object detection, anomaly detection & behavior recognition, to thermal screening, intrusion detection, and drone security.

