ScyllaDB chooses Cryptsoft to bring KMIP-based Key Management to their Scylla Enterprise NoSQL Database

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptsoft continues to extend its role as the dominant supplier of Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) toolkits to the database technologies sector by adding ScyllaDB, Ltd., to their list of premier database customers.

With ever more companies adopting hybrid and cloud data deployments, due diligence has quickly led companies to realize that vendor-agnostic key management via KMIP is critical to guaranteeing the primacy and independence of access to their encrypted data. This criticality has been reflected by the strong growth in KMIP integrations within database products, regardless of database model and market sector focus.



"With database customers demanding encryption supported by standards-based key management systems via KMIP, we needed a conformant solution that would help us provide the next level of security for our customers. Our core requirements were for a trusted, market-proven, easy to integrate, drop-in KMIP client-side implementation that would give us immediate and seamless access to the entire multi-vendor KMIP ecosystem," said Dor Laor, CEO, ScyllaDB. "Choosing to license from the market leading KMIP technology provider was an easy decision for us. Not only did their product meet and exceed our minimum technical requirements, but licensing also gave us access to Cryptsoft's invaluable KMIP market and integration knowledge, reducing the engineering time required to integrate the SDK and getting our engineers back to other critical projects sooner."

"Vendors that value security as a critical aspect of their product's functional offering invariably have a zero risk approach to maintaining their reputation and to securing their customer's data assets. As market leaders in their own right, these vendors won't place their trust in KMIP technology that is developed and/or supplied by anyone other than Cryptsoft," said Justin Corlett, Business Development Manager, Cryptsoft. "Our deep expertise and proven interoperability with all commercial KMIP based KMS in the marketplace allows Scylla to be confident that all instances of their innovative NoSQL database solution can be protected wherever they are located, and in any type of environment: on-premises, hybrid or cloud."

About Cryptsoft

Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company that operates worldwide in the enterprise key management security market. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) software development kits (SDKs) are the market's preferred OEM solutions. Cryptsoft's solutions have been selected by prominent global companies for interoperable enterprise key management and encryption technology in their storage, security and cloud products. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Foundational Sponsor. www.cryptsoft.com

About ScyllaSB

ScyllaDB is the real-time big data database company. Fully compatible with Apache Cassandra, Scylla embraces a shared-nothing approach that increases throughput and storage capacity to 10X that of Cassandra. AppNexus, Mogujie, Samsung, CERN, Ola Cabs, Grab, Investing.com, Zen.ly, IBM's Compose and many more leading companies have adopted Scylla to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs. ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Innovation Endeavors, Wing Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Magma Venture Partners, Western Digital Capital, Samsung Ventures, and TLV Partners. For more information: ScyllaDB.com

