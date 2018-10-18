Scytl Expands to the Private Market With Online Voting Solution Invote

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scytl, the worldwide leader in secure online voting and election technology, has announced today the launch of Invote, an online voting solution designed for membership organizations based on the technology used by governments around the world for their online elections.

With elections being still carried out with paper mainly, the voting industry is still at an early stage of digital transformation. With an increasingly digital and global society, online voting is becoming the logical next step for most organizations. The private sector represents as a whole, a $180 million market potential over the next three years in Western countries.

In order to address the needs of private sector organizations, characterized by increased member disengagement and complex election logistics, Scytl has developed Invote, a secure, cutting-edge and easily configurable online voting solution. Combined with project management and customer support, Invote allows organizations to hold their contests more efficiently by reducing their costs, speeding up the election process and maximizing voter participation.

"Private sector organizations are getting increasingly conscious of the importance of security as the cyber threats make the headlines more and more frequently," says Benjamin Roche, VP of product at Scytl. "With Invote, organizations can leave the hurdle of organizing elections in the hands of election experts and focus on their core activity with the deepest confidence that their elections will be run successfully and in compliance with the most advanced security standards currently available."

Leveraging the technology and expertise trusted by governments from more than 20 countries over the past 15 years to run their most critical elections, Invote brings end-to-end encryption and verifiable online voting to private sector organizations to ensure voter privacy, vote anonymity, election integrity and transparency throughout the entire election process.

"For the first time, Codigi members were able to vote securely thanks to the use of innovative technology. Scytl successfully implemented online voting for our leadership elections. Online voting was our only voting channel and provided greater flexibility and convenience to our members. We are very satisfied with this new experience and will undoubtedly leverage the benefits of online voting in future elections," said Alicia Rey Miguel, Codigi - Girona Nurses Association chairman.

Invote is currently offered in Europe and North America and is expected to be launched soon in other regions. For more information, please visit https://invote.scytl.com/.

Scytl is leading the digital transformation of elections worldwide. Scytl's online voting and election management technology is protected by over 40 international patents built up over 20 years of research. Scytl's solutions have been successfully used in more than 30 countries across the globe, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, Brazil, South Africa, India and Australia. Scytl, headquartered in Barcelona, is backed by leading international VC investors such as Vulcan Capital, Balderton Capital and Nauta Capital. For more information, visit www.scytl.com.

