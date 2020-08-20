SD Attorneys Craig McClellan, Conor Hulburt Named to 2021 Best Lawyers List

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The McClellan Law Firm has earned national recognition and a regional reputation as one of Southern California's most respected Civil Trial Law Firms.

Having recovered hundreds of millions in compensation for victims in complex cases involving serious personal injury, product liability, insurance bad faith, and other civil claims, the firm's two attorneys have also garnered the respect of their local and legal communities.

Their latest achievement: selection to the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Peer-Reviewed & Proven: What A Best Lawyers Selection Means

Established in 1983, The Best Lawyers in America is one of the nation's oldest and most trusted attorney rating publications. Each year, Best Lawyers recognizes the most accomplished lawyers using a peer-review selection process consisting of:

Nominations from attorneys and judges

Peer evaluations performed by previously listees

Feedback and voting analysis

Editorial staff review

Attorneys who accumulate the most nominations and votes are ultimately selected for inclusion in the annual Best Lawyers list – a distinction held by less than 5% of all practicing lawyers nationwide.

Because listings are curated exclusively through the use of peer review and feedback from attorneys who've been previously listed among Best Lawyers, final publications offer meaningful, transparent insight into an honoree's quality of work, the scope of their achievements, and the relationships and reputations they've built with fellow members of bar and the judiciary.

Top-Tier San Diego Trial Lawyers

Selection among The Best Lawyers in America is a well-deserved achievement for Attorneys Craig McClellan and Conor Hulburt, both of whom have continued to build upon The McClellan Law Firm's legacy for top-tier representation and exceptional results in complex claims.

Craig R. McClellan has been named to The Best Lawyers in America every year since 1993, an accomplishment that's earned him a reputation as one of the most successful Civil Trial Lawyers in California , and a seat among the Inner Circle of Advocates , an invite-only group of the nation's top 100 plaintiffs' trial lawyers. Over his career, McClellan has recovered more than 130 verdicts and settlements in excess of $1 million dollars each, and has helped change the lives of countless clients and families whose futures depended on the positive resolution of their claims. McClellan was recognized by Best Lawyers in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation, and Commercial Litigation.

Conor J. Hulburt earns his first selection to Best Lawyers in 2021, being recognized for his work in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. A proven trial lawyer who has secured successful results for victims of serious injury, wrongful death, defective products, and unlawful business practices, Hulburt has thrice received San Diego Business Journal's "Best of the Bar" award in Personal Injury, and has been named to the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars since 2017. In 2018, Hulburt won one of the Top 10 largest premises liability settlements in California , as reported by TopVerdict.

The McClellan Law Firm has been serving clients in matters of serious personal injury, wrongful death, and complex business litigation for more than 30 years. Based in San Diego, the firm handles cases across California and beyond. Visit www.mcclellanlaw.com for more information.

