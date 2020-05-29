SD Tattoo and Body Piercing Prepares to Reopen with New COVID-19 Precautions

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As more and more businesses continue to fully reopen in San Diego after closures due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, one local tattoo and body piercing shop is getting the word out about the many precautions it is taking to minimize the risk of exposure for its clients and staff. San Diego Tattoo and Body Piercing is known as the largest shop of its kind in the state, and the shop's owners say that its already stringent disinfection and sterilization protocols are being significantly updated in preparation for reopening its doors to a new and different world.

SD Tattoo and Body Piercing has been closed and preparing for reopening in a Post-COVID world. San Diego Tattoo Shop wants to ensure the safety of our team and our clients. In this video, SD Tattoo and Body Piercing goes over the changes and what to expect. San Diego Tattoo and Body Piercing will be reopening its doors with a variety of COVID-19 precautions to maximize safety for both clients and staff.

One of the more prominent steps SD Tattoo LLC is taking is to allow the spacious shop the ability to ensure safe social distancing among its customers. While walk-ins were welcome in the past, services will be available only by appointment for the time being; however, the shop will try to schedule same-day appointments, if requested. There will be clear floor markers to help people maintain a minimum distance of six feet from each other, and a hand sanitizing solution will be available to all customers. The appointment check-in process has also been modified—all clients will be asked to call before they enter the shop. An employee will then complete check-in and paperwork prior to clients enter the building. Upon entrance, customers will be greeted by an employee and given a contact-free temperature check. All clients will be required to wear disposable gloves and face masks, which will be provided upon entry. Reusable face masks can also be purchased at the shop. Individuals who are not feeling well or are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough, or any other sign of illness are asked to contact the shop and have their appointment rescheduled.

Staff precautions at SD Tattoo and Body Piercing include fresh scrubs that will be provided daily, as well as gloves and face-masks. During procedures, the artists will also wear a face shield. In addition, the shop will be utilizing the services of a medical-grade cleaning company to sanitize surface areas both before the shop opens and continuously throughout each day.

While the owners of SD Tattoo LLC say they hope that one day some of the social distancing precautions will no longer be necessary, their top priority is to make sure that all of their clients and members of their staff are safe from potential exposure to the coronavirus pathogen. By following all guidelines in place as recommended by public health authorities, they look forward to welcoming people back into the shop and continuing to meet the needs of their clients in the safest way possible.

SD Tattoo and Body Piercing is a licensed tattoo studio located in the Point Loma and Sports Arena area of San Diego. The largest tattoo and body piercing shop in the state, SD Tattoo LLC has more than two dozen experienced tattoo and piercing artists on staff. The shop offers custom-designed, one-of-a-kind tattoos, and body piercing options from certified artists. SD Tattoo and Body Piercing has been recognized with a "Best of San Diego Readers' Poll" award in the San Diego CityBeat and is a Mission Valley News Gold winner for "Best Tattoo/Piercing Studio." The shop has also been voted multiple times as "Best Tattoo Shop" in the San Diego A-List.

