SD-WAN Innovator Versa Networks Wins 2019 Leading Lights Private Company Of The Year Award

"I'm pleased to have accepted the prestigious award for Company of the Year on behalf of our inspirational co-founders Apurva and Kumar Mehta, our 800-plus enterprise customers, 85-plus service provider partners and 300 employees," said Kelly Ahuja, CEO, Versa Networks. "Congratulations to the entire Versa ecosystem worldwide, and a special thank you to the team at Light Reading and Heavy Reading."

The Leading Lights program comprised 22 categories, recognizing outstanding developments in key areas such as 5G, network security, SD-WAN and telco cloud. This year new categories were added in the fields of AI/analytics and blockchain for telecoms to highlight the latest industry innovations throughout the telecom ecosystem.

Versa's SD-WAN solution combines full multi-tenancy, multiple deployment options, zero-touch provisioning and multi-cloud extensibility to enable solution providers to create high value NFV-based managed service offerings. As a result, enterprise customers are able to leverage these new capabilities to better manage their WAN costs while simplifying operations, enhancing network resiliency and improving application performance. Additional benefits also include resilient connectivity and critical security functions like next-generation firewall and secure web gateway that automatically integrate with other networking functions.

Light Reading's reputation for fiercely independent analysis of the people, products and companies it covers makes this the most credible and authoritative awards program in the industry. Judging was conducted by Light Reading's editors and the analyst team from Heavy Reading (http://www.heavyreading.com).

Light Reading is an independent B2B digital media platform providing daily news analysis and insight for the global communications networking and services industry. Our broad readership and solid reputation make us the leading resource for telecom, mobile and cable network operators, cloud services players and all the companies that develop and supply them with technology, applications and professional services. Light Reading has over 500,000 qualified registered users, our websites attract over 1.3 million monthly page views and our newsletters are sent out to 220,000 opt-in subscribers. Our brand is also active across all social media channels, with over 100,000 members and followers. The Light Reading Group incorporates two dedicated research divisions, Heavy Reading and Tractica; more than 15 successful annual industry events, including the Big 5G Event; several targeted online communities, including Security Now, Connecting Africa and Broadband World News, that dig even deeper into key areas of the global communications industry; and its sister industry news site Telecoms.com.

Versa Networks is the innovator of Secure Cloud IP architecture, a next-generation software platform that delivers integrated cloud, networking and security services. Versa's visionary solution, with an unrivalled depth of features and capabilities, enables enterprises to transition off legacy WANs to achieve business agility, branch modernization, and TCO advantages toward their digital transformation journeys. The company has transacted over 150,000 software licenses through service providers, partners and enterprises globally. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and Liberty Global Ventures.

