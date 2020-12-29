SDA Factory's Patented Healthy Program Ironing Technology Removes Viruses From Any Fabric, According to Test Results

VITORIA, Spain, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 28, 2020, SDA Factory presented the lab results for their newly patented method in Madrid, Spain. The results unequivocally demonstrate that iron and steam appliances featuring Healthy Technology, patented by SDA Factory, 99.9 percent effective in eradicating viruses from any fabric including SARS-CoV-2. The research was carried out by a team from Europe's prestigious Virnostica Laboratory at the Carlos III Health Insitute.

This test report is an international milestone. "Results showed a total reduction of the viable virus in cell culture of the ironed specimens compared with those obtained from untreated samples. The tested steam ironing systems provided a complete antiviral and disinfectant effect," states Virnóstica.

"It totally sanitizes any type of fabric which is crucial for our health care; clothing is our second skin…" emphasizes the SDA Factory. This technology has been tested for the European market and manufacturers in the American market have already been interested in its development, as well as the possibility of manufacturing in Spain.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends washing and sanitizing fabrics at temperatures over 60°C (140°F). The reality is that most clothing labels suggest not washing garments at temperatures over 30-40°C (86-104°F) to avoid shrinking, fading, wrinkling, etc. "With this ironing solution there is potentially no need to wash clothes at 60°C (140°F), which is very harmful for most fabrics."

Previously, SDA Factory had tested its technology against bacterias such as the E-Coli (at the University of Navarra and at EURECAT-Technological Center of Catalonia and now it has been the first company to test its innovative solution directly against the virus itself.

The "Healthy Program" ironing appliance combines two patents:

A set temperature range to iron any fabric without damaging it, and a higher temperature limit than any other steam iron. A patented system to eject steam by pulses, transmitting the steam with extremely high temperature and speed into the fabrics.

The combination of both patents assures effectiveness while ironing either horizontally or vertically.

About SDA Factory (1977)

SDA is a European company that specializes in the development and manufacture of innovative small domestic appliances. It manufactures premium appliances for renowned international brands such as BOSCH, UFESA, ZELMER, etc.

