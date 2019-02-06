SDE Announces 2019 National Conference Event Date

LAS VEGAS and PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staff Development for Educators (SDE), one of America's leading providers of professional development for educators, is pleased to announce that the 2019 National Conference will take place July 8-12, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV.

More than 5,500 PreK–12 educators from the U.S. and the world will engage in 400+ hands-on and practical sessions delivered by 100+ experts, authors, and practitioners. Featured speakers include Matthew Kay, author of "Not Light, But Fire: How to Lead Meaningful Race Conversations in the Classroom", Sonia Manzano, best known as Maria on Sesame Street, and Debbie Diller, author of "Literacy Work Stations" and other books.

In addition, attendees can look forward to special event presentations by stand-up comedian and former teacher Tim Clue, 2019 North Dakota Teacher of the Year Kayla Delzer, and educator and comedian Alvin Irby. Back by popular demand, Koo Koo Kanga Roo will perform in an evening musical event.

"This is truly the biggest and best educator conference of the summer," Laureen Reynolds, SDE program developer, said. "It's a week-long explosion of unforgettable learning, inspiration, and fun. Those who participate will regroup, strategize, and rejuvenate, and leave ready to foster joyful learning in their classrooms."

Attendees will register for one of five grade-and topic-focused strands:

The I Teach PreK! strand provides pre-kindergarten teachers with fresh perspectives on play-based learning, social-emotional learning, behavior and classroom management, foundational math, early literacy, oral language, ESL, writing, music and movement, and STEM/STEAM. Featured presenters are Nacole Guyton, Terri Haarala, Maria Mercedes Champion, Brandon Williams, and Jamie Hubbard.

The I Teach K! strand equips kindergarten teachers with the latest on fitting it all in, behavior and classroom management, differentiated instruction, foundational literacy, STEM/STEAM, centers, number sense, play-based learning, classroom organization, and technology integration. The uplifting presenters include Mary Amoson, Shakara Hill, Adam Peterson, LeAnna Wolkis-Goldstein, and Matt Halpern.

The I Teach 1st! strand immerses first-grade educators in innovative guided math, guided reading, reading and writing fluency, time and behavior management, motivation and engagement, small-group instruction, technology integration, interventions, differentiation, and collaborative learning. The stellar speaker line-up includes Jodi Southard, Katie King, Katie Knight, Latoya Reed, and Christina DeCarbo.

The I Teach 2nd! strand for second-grade educators examines the critical areas of writing interventions, reading interventions, math interventions, classroom management and organization, differentiated instruction, behavior management, technology integration, STEM/science, social-emotional learning, and growth mindset. Featured presenters include Kristen Walker, Brandy Young, Bethany Humphrey, Bryce Sizemore, and Christina Tondevold.

The Differentiated Instruction strand for K–12 educators dives deep into struggling readers and writers, trauma-sensitive environments, time/classroom/behavior management, elementary and secondary math, student engagement, special populations, elementary and secondary STEM, school culture and administrator walk-throughs, brain-compatible teaching and learning, whole- group, small-group, and 1:1 differentiation. The all-star presenters include Rick Wormeli, Kendrick Johnson, Kayla Delzer, Matthew Kay, and Debbie Diller.

To register for the 2019 National Conference, visit www.SDE.com/national or call 1-800-462-1478.

About SDE

SDE is one of America's leading providers of professional development for PreK through Grade 12 educators. Through Onsite PD, PD Events, Web-Based PD, and PD Resources, the company empowers teachers and administrators across the country with ongoing professional development that is not only research-based, innovative, and rigorous, but also practical, motivating, and fun. All SDE training is presented by the nation's top authors and educational experts, with the goal of creating extraordinary classrooms that prepare students for the evolving demands of the 21st century.

For more information about SDE, educators are encouraged to visit www.sde.com, or to call 1-800-462-1478.

