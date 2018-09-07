SDG Academy Partners with China's Largest MOOC Provider XuetangX

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday October 20th at XuetangX's head office, The SDG Academy, the flagship education initiative of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), announced its partnership with XuetangX, China's premier MOOC platform, founded by Tsinghua University.

The partnership opens many opportunities for the field of sustainable development, by enabling the SDG Academy to share globally-sourced knowledge and disseminate cutting-edge content across China. Beginning in early 2019, the SDG Academy will offer its rich library of courses on XuetangX, providing millions of learners with access to world-class resources on sustainable development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) .

The 17 SDGs, a set of targets adopted by member states of the United Nations in 2015, provide a holistic agenda for global development. The SDG Academy supports the next generation of sustainable development practitioners in achieving the SDGs by engaging global audiences and sharing high-quality educational material as a public good. XuetangX aligns with this effort and expands the SDG Academy's reach to a vast audience in a region that is at the forefront of sustainable development practice.

The SDG Academy brings together the world's experts on sustainable development to equip the next generation of development practitioners to tackle the complex challenges facing our people and planet. SDG Academy courses, which are free and openly accessible, have reached nearly 180,000 learners from more than 190 countries. The Academy continues to build its library of content, with courses linked to all 17 SDGs.

Tsinghua University, a premier institution of higher learning in China, has committed to supporting the UN's development agenda in a multitude of ways. The establishment of the Institute for Sustainable Development Goals of Tsinghua University (TUSDG) in early 2018 displays their effort to advance this important work. Tsinghua University's XuetangX platform has deepened the commitment of the university by spreading vitally important knowledge on the SDGs to its massive network of over 9 million learners.

XuetangX is a world's leading platform for lifelong learning. It is devoted to bringing together quality education resources from schools, enterprises, and providing a low-cost, efficient access to knowledge, certificates, credits and degrees. At present, there are 14 million registered users and more than 1,700 MOOCs courses.

SOURCE XuetangX