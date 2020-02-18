SDI Media and IMAGICA Lab. Open State-of-the-Art Dubbing Studio in Tokyo

The studio, known as IMAGICA SDI Studio, has focused on building a strong team of highly experienced staff, already with excellent relationships with clients both in Japan and globally. Hitoshi Nozu is the General Manager, and he has spent sixteen years at IMAGICA Lab. and three years at SDI Media in the US. The Studio Director is Hiroshi Urago – an 18 year veteran at AC Create, who joined IMAGICA Lab. in 2016. Hiroshi will be supported by a group of producers and mixing engineers all with extensive experience at Tokyo's renowned existing studios. Full time staff will be approximately sixteen.

Mark Howorth, CEO of SDI Media, said: "We are so proud to be launching our new dubbing services in Tokyo, continuing our long commitment to having owned and operated studios in the Asian market. The Japanese dubbing industry has a long and respected history, but demand has grown in line with industry trends. Hitoshi has created an impressive studio and has recruited some of the top names in Japanese dubbing. Our global clients have requested more capacity in Japan and I think they will be very impressed with what we have built."

IMAGICA SDI Studio houses five rooms, making it one of the largest dubbing facilities in Japan. There is one large ADR room (41 sqm), three medium ADR rooms (17 – 19sqm) and one mixing room (Dolby Atmos HE). The four ADR rooms are "Hybrid" rooms which means they can function both as ADR rooms and as mixing rooms - a highly efficient model. The rooms have been created to accommodate Japanese-style dubbing (multiple actors) and Western-style dubbing. The rooms were designed to meet the high requirements of the largest content producers in the world.

Hitoshi Nozu, General Manager, IMAGICA SDI Studio, said: "IMAGICA GROUP has a long and rich history in the media and entertainment business, with roots as a film company in Japan dating back to the 1930s. This history includes serving leading filmmakers and creatives in all aspects of post-production. Our current dubbing studio at IMAGICA Lab. was built in 2017 and is NP3 certified. Now extending our language localization services to these large new studios is the perfect addition to our portfolio."

This new facility will raise the bar in standards of excellence in Japan. The design is focussed on maximizing acoustic fidelity with a practical footprint, creating the optimum working environment for the audio directors and voice talent. It was designed jointly by IMAGICA Lab. and Daniele Turchetta, Dubbing Studio Technical Director at SDI Media.

IMAGICA SDI Studios is 51% owned by IMAGICA Lab. and 49% owned by SDI Media. The facility is currently being booked for 2020 and will be available for visits mid-February.

ABOUT SDI MEDIA

SDI Media is the world's leading media localization provider, offering dubbing, subtitling, and media services to content owners, broadcasters, and multi-platform distributors. SDI Media offers a complete end-to-end localization solution for theatrical releases and episodic series, using the most comprehensive suite of customizable localization software applications in the industry.

With the world's largest owned and operated network of 33 facilities in Asia, EMEA and the Americas, incorporating over 150 recording rooms and 85 mixing rooms globally, SDI Media and its subsidiary Picture Production Company (PPC) have offices in 29 countries and 35 facilities, providing the only one-stop media localization solution in the industry.

ABOUT IMAGICA Lab.

IMAGICA Lab. is Japan's largest post production facility, servicing both Japanese and international entertainment and media clients. Services span post-production for movies, TV series, animation, and games as well as planning, production coordination, marketing and cloud management. It has numerous studios and locations throughout Japan, and through constant innovation has maintained its position as the country's leading post production studio of choice.



ABOUT IMAGICA GROUP

IMAGICA GROUP is a holding company for a variety of companies in the content creation, imaging systems, production services, and media localization businesses. The company dates back to 1935, when Far East Film Laboratory in Uzumasa, Kyoto, Japan began a movie film developing and processing business. Expanding ever since to contribute to enhancing the customer experience with visual communication, IMAGICA GROUP has evolved into a provider of comprehensive media services, from planning to distribution of videos and films, film creation and post-production, development of visual specialized equipment, localization for global distribution, and staffing of professionals with in-depth industry knowledge. Today, IMAGICA GROUP Inc. is based in Tokyo and holds 58 companies with their facilities spread nationwide and worldwide to deliver media services and products around the globe.

