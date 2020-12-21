SDI Presence Accelerates West Coast Growth with Appointments of Sales Executives Darin Stout and Patrick Griffin

"Darin and Pat's history of working side-by-side with IT leaders through digital transformation aligns well with CIO's changing technology investments," states Senior Vice President of Sales Derk Rimstidt. "Their deep knowledge of customer experience-centered IT solutioning, cloud solutions, and cybersecurity position them both well to share the SDI story with the marketplace."

With over 25 years of technology sales experience in the Federal, SLED, utility, and enterprise markets, Darin Stout joins SDI as Enterprise Sales Director. Stout's SDI responsibilities include driving the growth strategy in the West and customer engagement and revenue growth for the company. Stout joins SDI from cybersecurity firm Armor Scientific. Stout has held leadership roles at minority-owned Zones, Monoprice, and OfficeMax – Commercial. Mr. Stout has a history of delivering growth in highly competitive markets and penetrating untapped and underserved markets.

"The COVID-19 pandemic work from home technology effort showed how vital IT is to an organization, as well as the need for a solid, innovative IT partner that is willing to go the extra mile when it counts," Stout said. "With its decades-long experience working in complex mission-critical IT environments, along with the expertise and technological capabilities it brings to the table, SDI is that partner. I am excited to be here and to work with the SDI Team to add to SDI's growing client portfolio to further the company's reputation as an industry-preferred IT solutions partner."

Griffin brings a 31-year career in municipal government to his role as Vice President at SDI. Over the course of his municipal career, Griffin served in a variety of capacities, including leadership positions in Finance and Community Development, finishing his local government career as the Assistant City Manager for the City of Chino. Griffin transitioned to the private sector, serving as Principal at IT management consulting firm NexLevel Information Technology's (NexLevel) Southern California operations and accounts. When NexLevel was acquired by SDI in 2017, Griffin was appointed Vice President, serving in both Delivery Executive and Sales roles during and after the transition. In 2019 Griffin left his role with SDI and served as the interim Director of IT for the City of Manhattan Beach during the city's recruitment for a permanent Director. In 2020 Griffin returned to SDI, supporting California operations and sales activities.

On returning to SDI, Griffin stated, "I'm delighted to be back with the SDI Team, with its well-established professional services leadership focused on positively impacting government finance and operations through the strategic use of IT. SDI is well-positioned to assist our clients with their IT strategy in today's challenging environment."

SDI brings a track record of supporting over 200 cities, counties, districts, and state agencies. The SDI Team brings over 25 years of experience gained from running large IT operations and multimillion-dollar IT projects. SDI consultants have held prior positions with Tier One consultancies that include former CIOs, CFOs, Utility General Managers and Assistant City Managers. The firm has a well-established resume of collaboratively guiding its clients through the adoption of innovative technologies and reengineered business processes to transform core legacy IT platforms.

In addition to its professional consulting services (application procurements and selection advisory services, IT assessments, IT strategic plans, network assessments, policy/procedure development, and project/portfolio management), SDI delivers cloud solutions and services, cybersecurity vulnerability assessments and remediation services as well as IT managed services programs. Several California municipalities, agencies and utilities have selected the SDI Team for IT services this year, including the Southern California Association of Governments, Sacramento Area Sewer & Regional County Sanitation District, California Correctional Health Care Services, and the Cities of Brentwood, Ontario and Dublin.

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 20-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and hybrid infrastructure solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), with a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Visit us at www.sdipresence.com and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram.

