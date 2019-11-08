SDI Presence LLC Named Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces 2019 For Two Years in a Row

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace in Chicago for the second year in a row," said SDI CEO David A. Gupta. "Our core values and success are directly linked to our presence-based culture where our daily operations and growth are powered by our ongoing commitment to be present for our clients, colleagues and community. I thank the SDI Team for their outstanding contributions to our firm's success, and positive feedback to make this award possible."

The Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces program is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture including alignment, employee satisfaction, inclusion, work-life balance, and company direction for the future.

"SDI's employee engagement revolves around empowering our Team with professional development tools and placing them on rewarding projects that are very critical to our customer environments. From 5Ks, our annual polar plunge, to our team HUDDLEUP outings, there are plenty of reasons to love working at SDI," states Talent Acquisition Manager Cory Wormmeester, part of SDI's in-house recruiting team.

Professionals interested in joining the SDI team can visit the company's career page for open positions and job opportunities at https://www.sdipresence.com/view-openings/.

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC)

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 20-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and hybrid infrastructure solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), with a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Visit us at http://www.sdipresence.com/ and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact Dawn Nash Pfeiffer at 312.580.7516 or dpfeiffer@sdipresence.com.

SOURCE SDI Presence LLC

Related Links

www.sdipresence.com

