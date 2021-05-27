SDI Presence Opens IT Innovation Hub On Chicago's Southside

Designed to support both virtual and on-site operations, the Hub features SDI's IT service desk operations that is at the center of SDI's remote technology support programs. Hub's IT service desk manages Level 1 and 2 service calls providing customer-friendly desktop, network, server, and security support. A ServiceNow partner, SDI leverages its ITSM platform, ensuring that incidents, service requests and other IT services are managed in an efficient manner. SDI's support processes are ITIL-compliant for improved service delivery and greater visibility of client IT costs and assets, and built to scale with SDI's growing client base. SDI's IT service desk averages 6,500 calls per month, a 39 second call queue time, and less than a 1% abandonment rate.

SDI's Innovation Hub also includes a secured warehouse and configuration center to support end-to-end management of clients' IT hardware lifecycle, including spare parts inventory and repair. Managed by a field team supervisor and inventory specialist, SDI Teams track PCs from the Hub warehouse to the end-user's desk including equipment receipt, tagging, imaging, laptop and desktop hardware repair, and reporting. The Hub also serves as a logistics center for larger special projects, including large PC refreshes and roll outs, and as home base for SDI's End User Support team which provides on-call/onsite support throughout Chicagoland. SDI's Hub follows consistent COVID protocols to meet CDC guidelines while meeting our clients' expectations.

'SDI's new Innovation Hub will facilitate SDI's ability to improve our clients' IT efficiencies, transform their strategic use of technology, and drive our hallmark customer satisfaction," states David Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of SDI Presence. "Additionally, the Hub marks a new step in our continued investment in the Chicago community's Southside. Its Southside location is intentional, to bring technology opportunities to our local community through direct hiring and business partnerships." SDI is a minority-owned and certified business with the NMSDC and several government organizations.

The Hub incorporates elements of SDI's corporate values including diversity in hiring, MBE partnering and mentoring, and community college internships: SDI's IT service desk is staffed by SDI's strategic MBE network partners The William Everett Group (TWEG) and SMaRT Technology Services, Inc. who are actively building their corporate resume and skillsets in the IT service management space. SDI and its MBE partners work with the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership to hire locally from the Southside community.

"Supporting the IT Innovation HUB is an opportunity to give back, which is the cornerstone of TWEG's firm-wide corporate responsibility initiative. By creating these types of capacity-building MBE partnerships, SDI is directly investing in minority business growth and related IT career opportunities," states TWEG President and CEO Ellen Turner. "In addition to expanding our Managed Services footprint, this presents a unique pathway to sustainable growth in the IT and Management Consulting space."

SDI's Hub Team includes both interns and apprentices in conjunction with the City Colleges of Chicago. Over 25 interns and apprentices are active in SDI's Innovation Hub, gaining practical work experience and reinforcing the City Colleges technology curriculum. SDI interns, apprentices and MBE partners have access to SDIU, SDI's learning management system which includes technical and business training including cybersecurity best practices.

SDI has established a powerful presence in the Chicago region in recent years, boasting a client portfolio that includes the City of Chicago, Peoples Gas, Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, and Chicago Park District. The firm specializes in highly-responsive IT managed services programs that meet service level agreements, drive client innovation and empower our diverse community. SDI's managed services programs are led by hyperlocal teams and feature legacy IT modernization programs including cloud, mobile, and cybersecurity solutions. SDI has hired 70 new employees in Chicago in the past 12 months and, with the announcement of the Innovation Hub, expects its talent base to increase further over the next year.

About SDI Presence LLC (www.sdipresence.com)

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and hybrid infrastructure solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), with a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About The William Everett Group (TWEG) (https://wegrp.com)

The William Everett Group (TWEG) is a woman-owned full-service Information Technology and Management Consulting firm headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. As an African American Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with over 11 years of delivery experience, TWEG has provided solutions to some of the largest public sector and higher education institutions in the Greater Chicago Area. In addition to IT and Management Consulting, core services include Infrastructure, Enablement and Staff Augmentation. TWEG has built a consultancy of highly qualified professionals who bring experience from public and private sector institutions. Connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

