SDI Presence Welcomes Utility, Transportation Industry Authority Ramona Prieto to Advisory Board

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP), today announced the addition of Ms. Ramona Prieto to its Advisory Board. Providing strategic guidance on the firm's expansion in current and new markets, SDI's Advisory Board also includes technology industry veteran Mr. Anjan Mehta, and former President of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Ms. Joset Wright-Lacy.

Prieto, currently serving as Head of Public Policy & Communications, Western US at Uber, brings a decade of government relations, public policy, and public relations experience to SDI Presence. Prior to Uber, Prieto served over six years on the leadership team at Pacific Gas & Electric Company, one of the largest combination natural gas and electric utilities in the United States. Prieto is also an active member of Hispanas Organized for Political Equality.

"As a trusted advisor to State and Local Government (SLG) and Utility looking to modernize their technologies, SDI Presence is thrilled to add Ramona's expertise in utilities and community engagement to our Advisory Board," stated David A. Gupta, SDI Presence Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Ramona is highly respected for her leadership and operational experience at PG&E and Uber, is culturally aligned with SDI's mission and core values, and her California roots overlap directly with SDI's growing client base across the West Coast."

SDI has built a 25-year track record of successfully delivering on long-term, mission-critical IT services contracts that also leverage the project work scope to build partner MBE firms' capacity in a strategic manner. The firm commits significant resources to its MBE partner network through business partnerships and mentoring. SDI spent over 53% with diverse partners in 2021, continuing SDI's commitment to a 40% minimum yearly diverse corporate spend since 2018.

"I am really proud to be joining the advisory board and the opportunity to work with the broader SDI Presence leadership team. The breadth of services and capacity to scale, aligned with their deep value in community engagement makes SDI poised for real impact" said Prieto. "I have watched SDI's growth in critical spaces, like local government, safety and utilities with great interest, and I'm looking forward to seeing their operational performance and diversity goals set the industry standard."

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC):

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and hybrid infrastructure solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is NMSDC-certified, with a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. SDI is backed by Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector focused private equity firm with $5B under management and over 30 years of experience in the technology market. Visit us at sdipresence.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

