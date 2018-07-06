SDL Recognized for its Web Content Management

MAIDENHEAD, England, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SDL (LSE: SDL), a leader in global content management, translation and digital experience, today announces that analyst firms are recognizing SDL. Ovum named SDL Tridion DX a Leader in its latest report.

In Ovum's Decision Matrix: Selecting a Web Experience Management (WEM) Solution, 2018–19, which compares a range of 12 WEM and web content management (WCM) vendors on multiple dimensions, SDL Tridion DX's best-of-breed approach stands out against competitors, and aligns with enterprises' needs to support their current and future digital experience initiatives. Strengths recognized by Ovum include:

Experience optimization, to enable personalized experiences using both web-session specific data and customer data.

BluePrinting®, to manage content relationships and dependencies across languages, brands, and channels.

Integration / interoperability, based on a rich set of APIs and product connectors.

Artificial Intelligence, to deliver the right content in the right context across all touchpoints.

Ovum also points out that: "SDL's translation capabilities provide an advantage over its competitors. Its best-of-breed approach helps distinguish it for enterprises looking to get away from lock-in of a single-vendor suite, which may lack the functionality of disruptive and emerging technologies, leaving them with fewer options to deliver next-generation digital experiences." 1

Earlier this year Ars Logica named SDL Tridion Sites (part of SDL Tridion DX) among the top 3 WCM platforms in its Compass Guide to WCM. In the analyst firm's product evaluation and Compass Guide, SDL Tridion Sites ranked highly across both business and technical criteria, leading the industry in content marketing tools, extreme scalability and enterprise tech stack leverage.

The report highlights SDL's second-to-none globalization and localization capabilities, offering global brands a highly scalable best-of-breed WCM platform that incorporates one of the broadest sets of feature-functionality available on the market.

The combination, according to Ars Logica, helps global corporates overcome the complex challenge of managing and marketing their multiple online brands across geographies, languages, and channels from one global content management system.

"We consider SDL Tridion DX to be one of the most versatile content management systems around," said Egbert Hendriks, Senior Director, Digital Engagement, EPAM. "The structured content approach with strong separation of concerns allows us to use SDL Tridion DX as a core 'system of record' in many new architectures, highly integrated with the diverse enterprise digital marketing systems that we encounter."

"We feel that the recognition we received throughout 2018 validates our strategy that a best-of-breed approach gives brands more options and the flexibility they need to build customer-centric experiences," said Arjen van den Akker, Product Marketing Director, SDL. "Recent groundbreaking research conducted by Digital Clarity Group , focused on buyer trends, preferences, and strategies for digital experience platforms, further underpins this vision."

SDL was also positioned in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management, which was released on 30 July 2018. In this research, Gartner evaluates Web Content Management (WCM) vendors in the market based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. 2

SDL Tridion DX, which combines the best of Web Content Management and Structured Content Management (CCMS) with translation technology, brings an agile approach to the content supply chain, transforming the way information is created, managed and delivered for a global audience.

