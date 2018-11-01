SDL Tridion Docs Helps Global Brands Integrate Product Information into Digital Experiences

MAIDENHEAD, England, November 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SDL (LSE: SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation, management and delivery, today announces that global brands are turning to SDL Tridion Docs, a structured content management system, to overcome the complexity of creating, managing, translating and distributing in-depth product content and technical documentation at scale, and across all digital touchpoints.

Customers now expect a continuous experience across every device and channel - and the ability to access in-depth content that helps inform their purchasing decision. Everything from marketing material, product information, fact sheets and videos needs to be delivered instantly to their device of choice - in their own language - to encourage customers along their buying journey.

"Most marketing organizations have spent years on improving the digital experience they deliver, but virtually none of them have tapped into the value of in-depth product information. Product and support teams still heavily rely on document and PDF centric delivery of information, which is distributed in a way that is disconnected from the marketing content. A huge opportunity exists for companies that embrace delivery of granular, web-friendly product information to help customers find answers quickly, and to boost SEO far beyond what optimization of marketing content could achieve," said Arjen van den Akker, Director of Product Marketing, SDL.

He continues, "As a DITA-based structured content management solution, SDL Tridion Docs - part of SDL Tridion DX - helps brands deliver on that ambition. It's why some of the globe's biggest companies are embracing the DITA standard to componentize and manage their content more holistically to drive digital transformation strategies."

SDL is changing the way brands address these challenges. For example, working in close collaboration with partner Acrolinx, SDL Tridion Docs is helping VMWare overcome the continued challenges associated with its global transformation. Adopting DITA has enabled VMware to integrate disparate content systems - some through acquisition - in a way that delivers high-quality content to its audiences.

More recently in Asia Pacific HIKVision, Great Wall Motors, QNAP and United Imaging have turned to SDL Tridion Docs to manage their complex structured content environments. One of the globe's leading engineering groups and manufacturers also recently selected SDL Tridion Docs to organize content in a way that supports global technical writers.

Other companies to have deployed SDL Tridion Docs include Linde Materials Handling (MH), Nielsen, Hach, DAF and AGCO.

SDL Tridion DX combines the best of Structured Content Management (CCMS), Web Content Management (WCM) and translation technology to help teams create and manage technical content - like manuals, datasheets and documents - and better collaborate throughout the review process. By managing content creation and delivery in this way, companies can offer instant access to high-quality technical content on a website, or through any channel or digital device they choose to engage with a brand.

VMware and Acrolinx will join industry leaders at this year's SDL Connect event, offering insights on VMWare's transition to a DITA-based way of working. A presentation by VMware's Laura Bellamy, Director of Content Strategy and Operations, and Greg Kalten, Senior Solutions Architect - Kristen Petersen, Executive Sales Director at Acrolinx - will focus on "Content Quality at Scale: Using Acrolinx and SDL to Speed Business Transformation." The session will offer real-life examples of how SDL Tridion Docs is helping one of the globe's leading technology brands through its content transformation.

