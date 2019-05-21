GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that All Traffic Data Services, Inc. ("All Traffic Data" or "ATD") has received a strategic growth investment from Seaport Capital, LLC, a lower middle market buyout firm. SDR served as the exclusive advisor to All Traffic Data throughout the process.

SDR Ventures Advises All Traffic Data Inc. on Strategic Growth Investment by Seaport Capital, LLC.

Founded in 2001 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, All Traffic Data provides traffic data collection and reporting, consulting services and transportation asset management to a multitude of civil engineering firms, state and local transportation networks, commercial establishments and cities across the US. ATD also has offices in Seattle, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Portland (OR), Columbia (SC), and San Jose.

"With an emphasis on a quick closing in mind, SDR Ventures ran a targeted process that generated strong interest from several parties," explained SDR Director, Tom Ryan. "Ultimately, the owners of All Traffic Data Services chose Seaport Capital as the best partner for the business, its customers and employees to execute its growth strategy."

"ATD is already an outstanding business and with Seaport's investment and guidance ATD is primed to bring its technology-enabled services into new geographies and industry verticals," added SDR's Vice President, Scott Mitchell.

"Our partnership with Seaport will allow us to grow while continuing to provide the service and attention to detail that our long-standing clients have come to expect from us." Noted Dawn Boivin, Co-Founder and COO of All Traffic Data, "Eric and I look forward to leading this exciting new chapter of our company for our clients and our employees."

Co-Founder and CEO of All Traffic Data, Eric Boivin added, "Having never experienced an M&A process, SDR worked alongside Dawn and me and guided us through the whole process from figuring out what our business was worth, positioning our unique value in the market, and bringing the right set of partners to the table. We could not have done it without them."

Eric concluded, "All Traffic has multiple, exciting growth opportunities in front of it. Our partnership with Seaport will provide the capital, support and strategic guidance to help us execute on our shared vision for the future of our business. They understand that our historical success is due to the attentive and responsive service we provide our clients, and this focus will be the guiding light of our strategy going forward."

Contact:

Zack Przekop

720.221.9220

215042@email4pr.com

SOURCE SDR Ventures