SDSol Technologies Examines the New Business Normal after COVID 19

MIAMI, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID 19 pandemic is creating a substantial paradigm shift in how we live and work, swiftly changing the business ecosystem. Paradoxically, this global "slowdown" has actually accelerated the reality of the new 21st century digital world.

At SDSol Technologies we always look beyond the current state to what will most likely be our "new" normal. Businesses have been forced to review and adjust objectives, practices and processes, office interactions, workflows, and corporate culture.

COVID 19 has mandated a quick and encompassing switch to working remotely. Will this be part of the new normal? Most likely. Yet, not all companies are well prepared to execute a seamless transition. This rapid change to a widespread more permanent remote workforce requires transformational leadership, new infrastructure, strategic planning, and significant changes in business practices and processes. Adopting the right technology, with proper testing, training and support will be critical.

As a tech company, SDSol Technologies transition to remote work has been smooth and we remain fully operational with most of our team working remotely on ongoing and new projects. We understand the major responsibility of maintaining flawless services to support our client's mission critical IT infrastructure and platform integrity. Healthcare is one of the industries most impacted by this pandemic. For SDSol's healthcare clients, tech operational elements keeps them connected and working. It is a lifeline for their business and customers.

SDSol is thrilled to help support healthcare related businesses with cost savings during times of crisis. Additionally, SDSol has taken steps to support the local community. With employees working remotely, SDSol's CEO, Azam Malik, decided to donate the company's N95 Niosh Respirator Masks to the City of Coral Gables Emergency Management Office in Miami, Florida, for the benefit of first responders and public works employees.

Business as usual is no longer an option after the corona virus pandemic, and no business has gone untouched. Remote working is only one of many aspects of the new business normal. What has not changed is that the businesses that continue to thrive have decisive visionary leaders, sound strategic planning and financing that generate a smart creative work environment, recruit and maintain talent, and quickly adjust to provide added value and better customer service. Successful companies recognize that technology is not the end product. It is a means to provide holistic business solutions during and after this corona virus pandemic.

