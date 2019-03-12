SDSU Part-Time MBA Program Makes Significant Rankings Gain

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University's (SDSU) part-time MBA program made a significant leap in the 2020 Best Graduate School Rankings released by U.S. News & World Report today. The college jumped to #81 in the nation climbing 37 spots compared to #118 in 2019.

U.S. News & World Report measured the GMAT and GRE scores, undergraduate grade point averages, assessments from fellow deans and other methodology to determine the rank of the part-time MBA programs from 287 U.S. business schools which are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

"The rise in rankings is the result of a strategic decision made to better serve our stakeholders and shift our focus and resources from our Executive MBA program to our part-time MBA program," said Lance Nail, Thomas & Evelyn Page Dean at the Fowler College of Business. "We are proud of the fact that our strategy to better serve our stakeholders is reflected in this significant ascendance in the rankings."

The new ranking puts SDSU's part-time MBA ranking among the top 30 percent of all schools ranked by U.S. News & World Report this year. SDSU's program was tied for #81 in the rankings with part-time MBA programs from Miami University, the University of Kentucky and Iowa State University.

About the Fowler College of Business

With over 5,000 students, the Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University is one of the largest business schools in the U.S. For over 60 years, the college has produced some of the most successful and influential business leaders in the world. For more information, visit business.sdsu.edu.

