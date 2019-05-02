SDSU Research Shows Link Between Corporate Transparency and the Gender Diversity of Company Directors

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University (SDSU) announced today that three professors at the Charles W. Lamden School of Accountancy recently published research that demonstrated a link between gender diversity on corporate boards of directors and an increase in transparency regarding disclosure of the company's political contributions.

SDSU accounting professors David DeBoskey, Yan Luo and Jeff Wang found that publicly-traded companies with "gender-diversified boards enhance the transparency of corporate political disclosure" by 14 – 15 percent compared to boards "with low gender diversity." It is the first time that academic research has directly examined the impact of the inclusion of both men and women on corporate boards to the corporation's public release of political contribution information.

The researchers focused on companies listed in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index where they measured the transparency of disclosures for the amount of the contributions, the recipients and the names of the executives who authorized the expenditure.

Currently, disclosure of political contributions by corporations is not legally required, however, the researchers note that investors and the American public have increasingly demanded that organizations offer greater visibility into these types of expenditures.

The research was recently published in the Asian Review of Accounting and was funded, in part, by SDSU's Fowler College of Business.

