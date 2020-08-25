SDVOSB Gets Another Big Win From the Navy

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IXI Technology, the world's leader in Naval Tactical Data Systems (NTDS) technology, was just awarded two big wins to support upgrades and sustainment of U.S. Navy's legacy combat systems and sensors. This combined million-dollar award is to support improvements to the Tomahawk Weapons System with upgraded data-link radio and navigation hardware and to sustain the AN/SQQ-89 Sonar Suite.

IXI Technology

"Both systems were originally introduced to the US Navy in the mid to late 1980s and are still fielded in the fleet today. IXI is proud that its technology is used to modernize legacy weapon systems to support today's Navy warfighter," said Andy Morabe, IXI's VP of Sales & Marketing. "Some of our hardware components are over 25-years-old and are still used in the US Navy's latest navigation or radar system. When our engineers design something, they always have an eye on the future."

IXI is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that has provided advanced electronics and software solutions to meet the unique data requirements of armed forces worldwide for over 36 years.

Media Contact:

Janet Pippins

Phone: 714.221.5012

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

ixi-technology-logo.jpg

IXI Technology Logo

SOURCE IXI Technology