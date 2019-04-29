SE Solutions Appoints Brad Cole as Chief Growth Officer

"Brad Cole brings 25+ years of experience leading technology business development and client-centered delivery within the public sector," said SE Solutions President & COO John Wayne. "He will make an immediate, positive impact leading the establishment and synchronization of our corporate go-to-market growth and business development model with our culture and delivery capabilities."

Cole most recently served as the Managing Director for Accenture Federal Services where he led sales and business development for the Safety and Citizen Services Portfolio. Prior to Accenture, he was with Agilex Technologies as the Vice President, Justice and Homeland Security Sector where he was instrumental in starting and growing the sector from the ground up, and then helped lead the successful transition of Agilex into Accenture Federal Services, following the Agilex acquisition. Other prior roles include Sales Consulting Manager at Oracle, and technical consulting positions with Impact Innovations Group and Computer Sciences Corporation.

"I am excited to join the SE Solutions team and help lead the organization on a significant business and cultural growth journey," Cole said. "This is an exciting time; SE Solutions has the technical knowledge and innovative expertise that will help our clients successfully navigate their challenges."

Brad is very active in the industry community with organizations like ACT/IAC, AFCEA and HSDBC, and was the first Lion's Den Chair and outgoing Mentor Chair for the Government Technology and Services Coalition (GTSC). In his personal community, he is currently serving as the Vice-Chair of the Board for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, DC and will serve as Board Chair starting in late 2019.

Brad received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems from James Madison University, and a Master of Business Administration degree in Information Systems/Entrepreneurship from the University of Maryland. He currently resides in Vienna, VA with his wife, Erin, and their two teenage daughters.

"I am extremely pleased to have Brad join our executive leadership team. He is a proven, results-based leader whose experience and contributions will directly accelerate our growth trajectory into new markets as well as new approaches for expanding services within current client agencies," added Wayne.

About SE Solutions

Strategic Enterprise Solutions, Inc. (SE Solutions) is a mission-focused small business that delivers expert cybersecurity, technology, and management consulting services. The company is committed to serving federal agencies that protect and defend our nation's security, infrastructure, and citizens. For more information about SE Solutions, visit www.sesolutions.com .

