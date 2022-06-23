SEA & SHORELINE COMPLETES ESTUARINE HABITAT ENHANCEMENTS AT THE FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY COASTAL AND MARINE LABORATORY

The project was designed by Amec Foster Wheeler Environment & Infrastructure, Inc., and intended to address the shoreline along the FSUCML which is highly impacted as a result of dredging that occurred during the 1960s to create a boat basin, navigational channel, and boat ramp critical to the research conducted at the FSUCML. The primary mission of the FSUCML is to conduct interdisciplinary research focused on the coastal and marine ecosystems of the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

"We are excited to complete another project for FWC," said Sea & Shoreline's Vice President of Project Management Dr. Andy Risi. Sea & Shoreline recently completed other projects for FWC including Lake Istokpoga Revegetation, Moore's Creek Eelgrass Planting and Exclosure Relocation, and Blue Springs Bank Stabilization. The company is also currently working on the Warm Mineral Springs Restoration and Enhancement.

Since its inception in 2014, Sea & Shoreline's heralded experience with scientifically validated methods of aquatic restoration has proven successful across more than 150 environmental projects. The company continues to be the industry leader in rehabilitating threatened and corrupted aquatic environments, with proven success in places such as Crystal River, Homosassa River, the Caloosahatchee River, and the Indian River Lagoon.

ABOUT SEA & SHORELINE

Sea & Shoreline, LLC is a Florida-based aquatic restoration firm that restores fresh and saltwater habitats to healthy and self-sustaining ecosystems. Services include seagrass, oyster reef, coral reef, and propeller scar restorations, dredging, living shorelines, vegetated retaining walls, wetland plantings, berm and bank stabilizations, and seagrass mitigation banking. For more information, please visit seaandshoreline.com , or follow us on social media LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

