Sea & Shoreline Is Protecting Coral Reef Habitats With Buoy Installations At John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

"Coral reefs are some of the most valuable ecosystems on Earth. Not only do they provide food and protection for sea life, they also play an important role in the development of new medicines to treat cancer, arthritis and other viruses and diseases," said Sea & Shoreline's President Carter Henne. "By installing mooring buoys, it will decrease the dependency on coral reefs for anchoring purposes, allowing them to flourish."

"We are thrilled to partner with Sea & Shoreline and our community on this effort to protect these fragile underwater communities and ensure their growth, survival and enjoyment for years to come," said Ann Helmers, President of Friends of John Pennekamp.

The Ocean Reef Conservation Association, Ocean Reef Club, Ocean Reef Community Association, and Ocean Reef's Rod & Gun Club provided funding for the project. "Ocean Reef strives to be a good neighbor to our State and National Parks; the conservation effort ensures the natural environment surrounding us remains healthy and thriving," said Jack Salisbury, the Association Chairman. "Our organization was eager to support Friends of Pennekamp's initiative to preserve this park that so greatly enhances life for all visitors and residents of the Florida Keys."

Since its inception in 2015, Sea & Shoreline's unparalleled experience with scientifically validated methods of aquatic restoration has proven successful across more than 150 environmental projects. The company continues to be the industry leader in rehabilitating threatened and corrupted aquatic environments. Other current and upcoming projects include the restoration of nearly 50 acres of seagrass habitat within the Kings Bay Restoration Project in Crystal River, FL., a coral aquaculture nursery in Barbuda, creation of oyster reefs for the City of Naples, and seagrass restorations in the Indian River Lagoon and the Caloosahatchee River.

ABOUT SEA & SHORELINE

Sea & Shoreline, LLC is a Florida-based aquatic restoration firm with two decades of experience restoring fresh and saltwater habitats to healthy and self-sustaining ecosystems. Sea & Shoreline has completed over 150 habitat restoration projects. Services include dredging, seagrass, oyster reef, coral reef, and propeller scar restorations, living shorelines, vegetated retaining walls, wetland plantings, and seagrass mitigation banking. For more information, please visit seaandshoreline.com.

About Friends of John Pennekamp

The Friends of John Pennekamp and Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park is a volunteer non-profit corporation supporting conservation and stewardship, and enhancing exceptional environmental, educational, and recreational experiences at John Pennekamp and Dagny Johnson State Parks. This is accomplished through events and activities, special work projects, outreach programs, educational activities and communications, and through fund raising activities such as memberships, donations, and grants to seek additional funds to augment the state parks' existing funding to maintain, enhance, and expand the parks' services to the public and the conservation of the natural areas of the two parks. For more information, please visit pennekampparkfirends.org.

Contact: Heather Herold

[email protected]

(321) 626-6760

SOURCE Sea & Shoreline, LLC

Related Links

http://www.seaandshoreline.com/

