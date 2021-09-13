Sea & Shoreline Named One Of The Fastest Growing Companies In The World By The University Of South Florida

Two of Sea & Shoreline's three partners, Carter Henne, President, and Jeff Huenink, CEO, attended USF. Henne, who received his B.S in Biology from the College of Arts & Sciences, oversees all of the company's aquatic restoration projects; while Huenink who attended USF's Muma College of Business for finance and marketing, oversees the company's business operations.

"It's an honor to be recognized by our alma mater," says Huenink, "and we attribute our continued growth and success to each and every one of our dedicated team members who all share our passion for the environment and work incredibly hard every day to deliver creativity and excellence to our clients."

According to Henne, "We would also like to thank our clients and business partners. We have invested deeply in building relationships with many local, state, and federal organizations who have trusted us with their vital restoration projects. These projects have stood the test of time and have successfully maintained themselves as healthy, thriving ecosystems. As always, we will continue to remain focused on delivering results through validated scientific processes and technologies."

Sea & Shoreline is the industry leader in rehabilitating threatened aquatic environments with proven success in places such as Crystal River, the Homosassa River, the Caloosahatchee River, Blue Springs, and St. Andrew Bay.

Earlier this year, the company celebrated a milestone by planning its one millionth seagrass plant, and launched its newest crusade, "Seagrass Saves Sea Life", in an effort to raise awareness and educate consumers and legislators on the critical environmental and ecological benefits of seagrass. With the tragic increase in manatee deaths in Florida this year, the company is working closely with state agencies, water management districts, and other stakeholders to reverse this crisis, and to help marine life survive by reducing nutrient overloads, removing muck, planting seagrass, restoring wetlands, and converting septic to sewer.

