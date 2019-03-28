Sea Asia's Innovation Arena to Showcase New Generation of Solutions for Maritime

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UBM (Seatrade) and the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF), in collaboration with PIER71 (Port Innovation Ecosystem Reimagined @ Block71), are introducing the new Innovation Arena onto the exhibition floor of this year's edition of Sea Asia.

Created as a platform to support innovation in the maritime industry, the Innovation Arena will feature 10 start-up companies, including Ocean Freight Exchange Pte Ltd, winner of Smart Port Challenge 2018, jointly organised by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and NUS Enterprise, the entrepreneurial arm of the National University of Singapore.

The start-up companies will each be showcasing their innovative and state-of-the-art solutions that aim to address key challenges affecting the maritime industry in an effort to propel the industry forward.

Mr Chris Hayman, Chairman of Seatrade, Informa Markets, shares that the introduction of the Innovation Arena reflects the maritime industry's recognition of the positive impact that start-up companies can have on their operations.

"With the combination of the rise of digitalisation and new regulations coming into force, both new challenges and opportunities are emerging within the industry. As a result it has never been more important for maritime leaders and companies to look at new ways to solve issues and ensure future business growth.

"Supporting novel and inventive solutions that start-up companies are coming up with to solve certain industry pain points can give rise to more growth opportunities for the maritime industry," said Mr Hayman.

The Innovation Arena is sponsored by InnoSpace, Panasonic R&D Centre Singapore and Wilhelmsen Ships Service.

Known as one of China's pioneer "New Generation Incubator" and having supported close to 400 start-ups, Innospace is excited about what the exhibitors at the Innovation Arena are bringing to the table.

"We are committed to providing a robust support ecosystem for start-ups in various industries, including maritime. We hope, through our support, to encourage more entrepreneurs and start-ups to push the boundaries of innovation and introduce new solutions to the maritime industry," said Mr Richard Tan, InnoSpace's General Manager and Partner of InnoSpace Fund.

Mr Nakul Malhotra, Vice President Technical Solutions and Marketing, Marine Products at Wilhelmsen Ships Service, said: "Start-ups are challenging the way the maritime industry has traditionally been working, and we believe this is important for the industry's continued growth in today's evolving landscape. We are honoured to be supporting the Sea Asia Innovation Arena, and look forward to seeing how solutions from the start-ups can take the industry to the next stage."

Mr Asashi Shimodaira, Managing Director, Panasonic R&D Center Singapore added, "In today's fast changing world, it is important for the industry players to gain a competitive edge through R&D and new innovations, while ensuring the smooth running of their businesses. The exhibiting start-ups provide key solutions for the maritime companies to grow their business respectively. We look forward to support and enhance their business operations.

In addition to the Innovation Arena, attendees will be able to catch new technologies such as virtual reality (VR) welding demonstration, and an additive manufacturing showcase – a collaboration with Nanyang Polytechnic, at the exhibition. There will also be a specialised feature area which will highlight new and innovative products and solutions in ship supplies.

Jointly organised by UBM (Seatrade) and the Singapore Maritime Foundation, Sea Asia 2019 will take place in Singapore from 9-11 April 2019 at the Marina Bay Sands®.

Sea Asia is organised by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/singapore for more information about our presence in Singapore.

Established in 2004, the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) is a private sector-led organisation that seeks to develop and promote Singapore as an International Maritime Centre (IMC). As the representative voice for the commercial players of the maritime industry, SMF seeks to forge strong partnerships with the public and private sectors of the maritime industry. SMF spearheads initiatives to promote the diverse clusters of the maritime industry in Singapore and at international frontiers, and to attract young talents to join the sector. SMF is directed by its Board of Directors which comprises prominent leaders in the Singapore maritime community.

For details, visit www.smf.com.sg.

Founded by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the National University of Singapore (NUS), through its entrepreneurial arm, NUS Enterprise, PIER71 (Port Innovation Ecosystem Reimagined at BLOCK71) aims to grow Singapore's maritime innovation ecosystem. PIER71 boosts innovation in the maritime and maritime-related industries by attracting talents, creating opportunities for the exchange of knowledge and ideas, attracting investments into start-ups and accelerating ventures.

PIER71 designs and delivers programmes to uncover opportunities within the industry and supports entrepreneurs from ideation to acceleration of their ventures. PIER71 provides access to various markets, demand drivers, technology solution providers, investors and more. PIER71 also represents a budding and increasingly vibrant ecosystem of stakeholders who are keen to digitalise and create the next wave of maritime innovation.

For more information, visit www.pier71.sg.

Sea Asia 2019 is held in conjunction with the Singapore Maritime Week 2019 (SMW). SMW is the leading maritime event in Singapore driven by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. SMW gathers the international maritime community in Singapore for a week of conferences, dialogues, exhibitions and social events in celebration of all things maritime. These events reflect the vibrancy and diversity of Singapore as a major international maritime centre.

Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) is one of the world's leading maritime shows and is organised annually and driven by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). Every year, SMW gathers the international maritime community for a week of flagship conferences, dialogues, exhibitions and social events in celebration of all things maritime. The range of activities and events organised by MPA, industry stakeholders and research and educational institutions, as well as the cosmopolitan profile of participants, reflects the vibrancy and diversity of Singapore as a global hub port and leading international maritime centre.

