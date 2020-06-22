Sea Bags & Life is Good Embark on New Partnership: The two New England-based brands come together to bring positive messages to a new canvas

"We have long respected the Life is Good brand. As a New England-based company founded on optimism and giving back to the community, Life is Good's values naturally align with our guiding principles and culture at Sea Bags," said Beth Shissler, President of Sea Bags. "Their art and messaging is an incredible complement to our products, and both companies are equally committed to spreading positivity via Sea Bags sustainable, made-in-USA products."

The new Sea Bags + Life is Good collection features a curated selection of original Life is Good designs reimagined onto Sea Bags' recycled sail cloth bags, totes, and accessories. The Ogunquit Beach Tote, Beachcomber Bucket, and various wine bag designs round out the core collection, helping customers spread good vibes this summer.

"Partnering with like-minded brands is so important to us, and we're thrilled to be teaming up with Sea Bags," added Lisa Tanzer, President of Life is Good. "We're proud to partner with a brand that believes in our message of spreading positivity and optimism which is needed now in our country more than ever."

Earlier this spring, the two brands partnered to share a common goal of spreading positivity to those who needed it most. The "Healthcare Heroes" collection honored those working on the frontlines against COVID-19. Additionally, the new "Graduation Class of '20 Strong" collection commemorates and champions the graduating classes of 2020.

The first rollout of the Sea Bags + Life is Good collaboration is available now at www.seabags.com, www.lifeisgood.com and in select Sea Bags and Life is Good retail stores. Additional pieces from the collaboration will be made available throughout the summer.

About Sea Bags

Incorporated in 2006, Sea Bags started by making fun, functional and stylish totes from reclaimed sail cloth in the historic Old Port district of Portland, Maine. Today, the company employs nearly 175 people - all dedicated to the mission of saving sails from landfills while creating a diverse line of totes, bags and home goods that feature material from sails that were once actively used. The extensive use of reclaimed sail cloth is unique to Sea Bags. Signs of hard sailing can be seen in every Sea Bags creation, making them as individual and unique as their owner. The Sea Bags flagship retail store, as well as the manufacturing headquarters, is located at 25 Custom Wharf House in Portland, Maine's working waterfront - where you can see firsthand the bags being made. Company-owned retail stores are located in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, Florida, Michigan and California. To learn more about Sea Bags and the stories their sails tell, visit www.seabags.com.

About Life is Good

The Life is Good Company is the original positive lifestyle apparel brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and messaging. The company donates 10 percent of its net profits to help kids in need through the Life is Good Kids Foundation. The Kids Foundation's signature Playmaker Program provides teachers, nurses, social workers, and other childcare professionals with training, support, and workshops that help them understand trauma and compassion-informed care. Over 14,500 childcare professionals are engaged in the Playmaker Program, which improves the quality of care for more than 1 million kids each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

