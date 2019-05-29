Sea Foam's HIGH MILEAGE Keeps Vehicles Running Stronger, Longer

With the average age of U.S. cars and trucks hovering near 12 years, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, high mileage engines are commonplace. Just as common are the many problems those engines face, such as worn components, oil burning and rough performance.

"It's no secret that engines lose performance over time for a number of reasons," says Mark Hanson, President at Sea Foam Sales Company. "But we can minimize that long-term wear with HIGH MILEAGE, helping vehicle owners keep their cars and trucks running great and on the road for much longer than they might otherwise."

Added to fuel, HIGH MILEAGE works to clean and lubricate the entire fuel system, including commonly clogged injectors and carburetor jets. In oil, it works to remove harmful oil residues and deposits that can restrict oil flow and engine lubrication. The result is a cleaner, longer lasting engine that is less prone to burning oil or running rough.

Sea Foam High Mileage Motor Treatment is available exclusively at O'Reilly Auto Parts stores nationwide now through October, with greater availability later this fall.

About Sea Foam Sales Company

Twin Cities-based Sea Foam Sales Company has been a trusted leader in engine fuel treatments, engine fluid treatments, lubricants, and other specialty products since 1942. Founded on a single product developed for the marine market that gave it its name, Sea Foam has since grown to include a wide range of products for the automotive aftermarket and related industries, and is distributed nationwide. For more information about Sea Foam Sales Company, go to seafoamsales.com.

SOURCE Sea Foam Sales Company

Related Links

https://seafoamsales.com/

