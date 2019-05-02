Sea Limited Announces Appointment of Yanjun Wang as Group Chief Corporate Officer

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) ("Sea" or the "Company") today announced that its Group General Counsel and Company Secretary, Yanjun Wang, has assumed an additional role as Group Chief Corporate Officer, effective May 3, 2019. In this capacity, Ms. Wang will oversee the group corporate functions of communications, corporate development and strategy, investor relations, legal, and public policy.

Forrest Li, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sea, said, "As Group General Counsel and a key member of our leadership team, Yanjun has made important contributions to our company's growth since joining us in 2014. I am even more pleased to see that her capability has proven to extend beyond her legal domain knowledge and experience. In fact, Yanjun has been overseeing the various corporate functions since last November, and led our highly successful first follow-on offering in March, which raised over US$1.5 billion. Under her leadership, the corporate teams have delivered excellent results, and I strongly believe that, in her new role, Yanjun will continue to make even greater contributions to our company."

Ms. Wang has served as Sea's Group General Counsel since March 2014 and Company Secretary since November 2017. She established and leads the Company's in-house legal function across all businesses and offices. Prior to joining Sea, Ms. Wang was an attorney at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in New York and Kirkland & Ellis in Hong Kong. She is qualified to practice law in the State of New York. She holds a J.D. degree from Harvard Law School and a B.A. degree in Economics from Harvard University.

About Sea Limited

Sea's mission is to better the lives of the consumers and small businesses of our region with technology. Our region includes the key markets of Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea operates three businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and AirPay, respectively.

