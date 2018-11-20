Sea Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) ("Sea" or the "Company") plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results after the U.S. market closes on 26 February 2019 U.S. Eastern Time (27 February 2019 Singapore / Hong Kong Time).

The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2018 results. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company's website.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date and time: 7:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on 26 February 2019

8:00 AM Singapore / Hong Kong Time on 27 February 2019



Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/se190226.html



Dial in numbers: US Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963-976

International: 1-412-317-6061 Singapore: 800-120-5863

United Kingdom: 08-082-389-063



Passcode for Participants: 7169346

A replay of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website (https://www.seagroup.com/investor/financials). An archived webcast will be available at the same link above.

For enquiries, please contact:

Investors / analysts: ir@seagroup.com

Media: media@seagroup.com

About Sea Limited

Sea's mission is to better the lives of the consumers and small businesses of our region with technology. Our region includes the key markets of Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea operates three platforms across digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and AirPay, respectively.

