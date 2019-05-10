Sea of Change Foundation Supports Community Reef Rescue on Remote Island, Malaysia

AUGUSTA, Ga., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years ago, to support marine conservation across the international community, the Sea of Change Foundation launched a new kind of fund to provide quick response to coral reef damage from anchor drops, vessel groundings, oil spills, and other localized, anthropogenic and acute impacts to coral reefs.

This year the Reef Rescue and Rapid Response Fund are supporting a reef clean-up by Lang Tengah Turtle Watch on a small island off the Northeast coast of peninsular Malaysia. During the last monsoon season, jetties were destroyed, leaving large debris scattered across the reef that smashed into the coral during tidal surges, causing irreparable damage. To avoid future damage, removing the debris before another storm was mission-critical and time was of the essence. Today, the Sea of Change Foundation is supporting that critical mission. On one dive alone, divers retrieved and removed eight 2-meter long planks of wood, a large cement pillar base, 19 additional planks, and four tires from the reef. Their efforts encouraged guests from a nearby resort, who saw what the team was doing, to get involved, helping drag the objects out of the water and up onto the beach. This reef rescue will continue through July with the goal of not only removing all the storm debris from the reef but also partnering with local Marine Parks authority to work towards a long-term solution to the recurring problem.

"It is inspiring to see the passion and dedication the Lang Tengah Turtle Watch team has for protecting their reef. They immediately identified a problem, found the funding and volunteers to address it, and got right to work. They've shown the kind of initiative and quick action this funding program was created to support," said Samantha Whitcraft, Director of Conservation & Outreach for the Foundation. And, she continued, "We hope divers and coastal communities everywhere will make use of and support the Reef Rescue and Rapid Response Fund." Importantly, "Through the Foundation, 100% of donations go directly to such conservation initiatives around the world to help ensure future generations can also experience the sea and its wonders," concluded Wayne Brown, CEO of Aggressor Adventures® and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Foundation.

About the Sea of Change Foundation

The Sea of Change Foundation funds conservation and research initiatives that directly impact the natural world we all love to enjoy and explore. Our mission is to create positive change. Learn more about the Sea of Change Foundation and how you can help make positive change, here; http://www.seaofchange.com.

About the Reef Rescue and Rapid Response Fund

The Reef Rescue and Rapid Response Fund provide mini-grants that range from $500 to a maximum of $5000. The grants support divers and coastal communities in responding quickly to an acute reef damaging incident by helping to cover immediate costs such as boat fuel, staff time, video cameras, lift bags, transect tapes, and handheld GPS units. To apply for the grant, see; https://seaofchange.com/wp18/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Grant-Reef-Rescue-Response.pdf

About Aggressor Adventures

Aggressor Adventures has mastered the art of adventure vacations for 35 years with innovation, personalized service, professional staff, premium accommodations and a commitment to adventure in a safe environment. The uncompromising staff of Aggressor turns experiences into adventures of a lifetime for its guests. Housing a full-service travel agency, Aggressor Travel, Aggressor can make every adventure dream a reality. Experience the world of Aggressor: Aggressor Liveaboards offers the ultimate liveaboard experience for scuba divers and snorkelers all over the world; Aggressor River Cruises sails unique destinations in luxury; and, its newest adventure, Aggressor Safari Lodges, offers five-star luxury accommodations, personalized service and majestic safari sightseeing. To learn more or book a genuinely unique Aggressor getaway, visit aggressor.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jason Gilbreth

Trevelino/Keller

(404) 214-0722 Ext.114

jgilbreth@trevelinokeller.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Sea of Change Foundation

Related Links

https://seaofchange.com

