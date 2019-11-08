Sea Shepherd To Illuminate Empire State Building To Honor Its Commitment For The Oceans

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Shepherd, the world's most passionate protector of ocean life, will be lighting the Empire State Building blue and white to raise awareness for the oceans this Saturday, November 9th. The lighting will be led by Elizabeth Lail, actor and ocean advocate, in a ceremony open to press on November 8th.

"On November 9th, transformed briefly into the world's tallest lighthouse, the Empire State Building, illuminated with the blue and white colors of the sea, will send Sea Shepherd's poignant and powerful message to the world; If the Ocean dies, we all die!" noted Captain Paul Watson.

"Today I'm joining Sea Shepherd to light up the Empire State Building to raise awareness 'For The Oceans.' Protecting marine wildlife is now, more than ever, our responsibility and commitment for present and future generations," noted Elizabeth Lail, actor and ocean advocate.

To help promote this historic occasion, Sea Shepherd is launching Blue For The Oceans, in collaboration with Fotition. This social sharing, digital campaign empowers people to activate and share their photos to help raise awareness and funds to support Sea Shepherd's ocean conservation efforts. The public can visit BlueForTheOceans.org where they can learn about the campaign and turn their photos #BlueForTheOceans using a variety of campaign-themed overlays and filters. They can then share their photos and encourage their family, friends, and followers, to join them in showing support for the oceans.

Most recently, Sea Shepherd launched Operation Treasured Islands. The campaign focuses on Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing in the Tropical Eastern Pacific, a two million square kilometer area extending along the Pacific coast of Central and South America. As one of the richest areas of marine biodiversity, the Eastern Tropical Pacific is also home to well-organized, industrialized poachers. WATSON, a documentary from award-winning documentarian Lesley Chilcott, chronicling Sea Shepherd's founder, will be screening in select theaters beginning November 8th and will be airing on Animal Planet on December 12th.

Visit seashepherd.org to learn more about our campaigns, and watch the LIVE lighting ceremony on our Facebook on November 8th, 12:50PM Eastern, 9:50AM Pacific.

About Sea Shepherd Conservation Society

Sea Shepherd Conservation Society is the world's most passionate and powerful protector of ocean life. Since 1977, we are on a mission to defend, conserve and protect the seas and marine wildlife like no organization can. As the largest private navy in the world, we lead direct-to-action, collaborative campaigns all 'For The Oceans.'

SOURCE Sea Shepherd Conservation Society

Related Links

http://www.seashepherd.org

