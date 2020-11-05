SeABank (Vietnam) achieves a pre-tax profit of VND 1,131 billion after 9 months

Other business indexes increased over the same period in 2019: Total assets reached VND 167,426 billion, up 6.37%; Customer deposits reached more than VND 102,500 billion, up 7.12%; Customer loans reached VND 97,871 billion. In addition, the ratio of bad debt to outstanding loans decreased to 2.23%, lower than the level prescribed by the State Bank.

Besides, SeABank upgraded the SeAMobile digital banking application with an impressive theme and outstanding features to help customers in personal financial management such as: interface customized, icons flexibly moved according to usage needs; Furthermore, easily register to open a nominal account through the electronic customer identification tool (eKYC) so that transactions and payments can be made via SeAMobile at anytime, anywhere.

SeAMobile is currently the first digital banking application in Vietnam to provide a useful tool for users with Personal Financial Care feature. Thereby, customers will have a full picture of their financial health monitored by the "virtual assistant" to analyze transactions according to the international 6-bottle model as well as functioning as a reminder when spending exceeded the plan.

These positive results have helped SeABank honored to be awarded several titles such as: Outstanding Enterprise for Employees, Top 77/500 Best Profitable Enterprises in Vietnam, Creative Digital Bank of 2020, Top 103/1000 enterprises paying the most income tax in 2019 - V1000, Great Digital Transformation Enterprise, Top 30 Best Tech Companies in Asia 2020, ranked B1 by Moody's and completely met Basel II standards.

SOURCE SEABANK

Related Links

https://www.seabank.com.vn

