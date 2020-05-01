Seaborn Chooses JaxNAP to Host Endpoint to AMX-1 Subsea Cable in USA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaborn Networks (Seaborn), a leading developer-owner-operator of transoceanic subsea fiber optic cable systems, and Jacksonville's Network Access Point (JaxNAP), servicing specific needs, datacenter needs and local area networks in Northeast Florida, announced today that JaxNAP will host Seaborn as their endpoint for the AMX-1 Subsea cable between Jacksonville, Florida and Rio de Janeiro Brazil.

This system provides customers with a direct, low-latency and high-availability route from the southern United States to Brazil. Seaborn will offer Wavelength's full suite: highly scaled MEF-compatible ethernet and IP services that provide direct connectivity to their internet backbone (AS13786). High-capacity integration into Seabras-1 will also enable the company to deliver fully protected services between the U.S. and Brazil.

"This connectivity is a game-changer for anyone in the southeast United States seeking an alternative to the NAP in Miami or the risk of terrestrial transport to connect going north to other subsea cable alternatives," said Luke Leonaitis, senior partner of JaxNAP. "We expect the latency advantage to further cement Seaborn and Jacksonville as the go-to place for data flowing to Brazil and other markets in South America."

"We are delighted with our decision to have our AMX-1 endpoint hosted within the JaxNAP. This will enable Seaborn's customer base to access an alternative path that offers route diversity within one single company and on one single order," said Michel Marcelino, senior vice president and head of Latin America for Seaborn. "We offer reduced time-to-market for any project with a full diverse solution for customers needing connectivity between the Americas."

Jacksonville's Network Access Point, North Florida's largest carrier hotel since 2009, offers direct overland connections to Dallas, Atlanta, and all of northeastern Florida with its 34 carriers. It also connects Central and South America, the Caribbean, and other distant regions via its subsea cable connections. Visit https://jaxnap.com for more information.

Seaborn Networks is a leading developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems, including Seabras-1 between São Paulo and New York. Seabras-1 is the only direct POP to POP system between São Paulo and New York metro, offering the lowest latency route between the B3 exchange in São Paulo and the trading exchanges of New Jersey. Seaborn's industry-leading service delivery and performance, combined with its new IP and ethernet service offerings, broadens its solutions-driven approach and commitment to always exceeding its customers' service expectations. Please visit www.seabornnetworks.com for more information. Follow us on LinkedIn .

